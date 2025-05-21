Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanjay Banga named President-Renewables, to lead Tata Power's green unit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Tata Power on Wednesday redesignated Sanjay Banga, President-Transmission & Distribution as President-Renewables with effect from June 1, following the resignation of Deepesh Nanda from the post.

Nanda has submitted his resignation due to personal commitments and will be relieved from his services with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, pursuant to an internal reorganisation Sanjay Banga, PresidentTransmission & Distribution has been re-designated as President Renewables and appointed as CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd from June 1, 2025.

Banga heads the Transmission and Distribution Vertical at Tata Power which includes Mumbai, Delhi, Ajmer Distribution and Powerlinks Transmission. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a Public Private Partnership (JV) of Tata Power and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

 

A power sector veteran with around three decades of experience in power generation and distribution business, Banga brings with him expertise in the power sector, covering areas of Operational Technologies, Project Management, Utility Business Process Reengineering and Regulatory Environment that are essential for strengthening of electrical utilities to meet reliability and AT&C loss reduction targets under regulatory regime, the filing stated.

Banga started his career with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) as an Engineer Trainee and was involved in the Operation & Commissioning of Super Thermal Power Projects (1989 to 1995).

Prior to joining Tata Power (DDL), he worked with Reliance Energy (earlier known as BSES Ltd) from 1996 to 2003, where he was associated with the entire spectrum of generation activities covering wide aspects of Operations, Maintenance, Planning, Design and Project Engineering.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

