Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SAP unveils restructuring plan to trim costs, move to affect 8,000 jobs

Separately, SAP reported a 5 per cent gain in fourth-quarter non-IFRS revenue to €8.47 billion ($9.2 billion)

SAP

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Andrew Pollack

SAP SE unveiled a plan to restructure operations this year to trim costs and focus more on artificial intelligence, affecting about 8,000 employees.
 
The “majority” of the positions touched by the restructuring will be “covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures,” SAP said Tuesday in a statement, adding that it expects to end the year with headcount virtually unchanged. The German software maker said the changes will be made throughout 2024 “to ensure that SAP’s skill-set and resources continue to meet future business needs.” SAP said it had 107,602 full-time workers as of Dec. 31.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Separately, SAP reported a 5 per cent gain in fourth-quarter non-IFRS revenue to €8.47 billion ($9.2 billion). Analysts, on average, estimated €8.35 billion. Cloud sales increased 20 per cent to €3.7 billion. Operating profit was €2.51 billion in the period ended Dec. 31, the company said, compared with an average estimate of €2.53 billion.

SAP, Europe’s biggest software company, has been focusing the past few years on transitioning its enterprise business to cloud subscriptions from a traditional licensing model. The company, like software rivals, is trying incorporate AI tools into its products given the heightened demand for the technology.

“SAP is opening the next chapter: With the planned transformation program, we are intensifying the shift of investments to strategic growth areas, above all business AI,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in the statement.

The Walldorf, Germany-based company projected 2024 cloud and software revenue of €29 billion to €29.5 billion, an 8 per cent to 10 per cent increase excluding currency fluctuations. Non-IFRS operating profit will be as much as €7.9 billion, an increase of 21 per cent in constant currency.

The company also gave an operating profit forecast of €10 billion for 2025, which reflects a reduction of €2 billion for share-based compensation expenses. The outlook includes €500 million due to “incremental” gains from the restructuring, SAP said. It continues to expect total revenue of at least €37.5 billion in 2025, including cloud sales of more than €21.5 billion.

Also Read

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

German tech major SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer

HCLTech teams up with SAP to drive innovation, adopt generative AI tech

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be reduced soon by NMC, details inside

SAP Labs India to double artificial intelligence talent base by next year

Jamshyd Godrej resigns as non-executive director of Godrej Properties

Aster DM Healthcare shareholders approve proposal to hive off Gulf biz

FY22 report card: Edtech company Byju's losses widen to Rs 8,245.2 cr

Northern Railways helps Maruti export Jimny cars to African countries

Competition Comm clears JSW Ventures' stake buy in MG Motor India

Topics : Artificial intelligence SAP job cut job cuts IT job cuts job sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon