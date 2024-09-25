Say goodbye to spam calls: Airtel's AI solution alerts customers instantly

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday unveiled the country’s first network-based, artificial intelligence-powered (AI) spam detection system, aimed at tackling the growing issue of unsolicited calls and messages, reported The Economic Times.

In a move set to enhance customer protection, Airtel's new tool will provide real-time alerts for suspected spam calls and short messaging services (SMSs) at no extra cost. The system will be automatically activated for all Airtel customers without requiring a service request or additional downloads, the company announced.

"A first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, the tool will alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSs. The solution is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app," the company said in a press release.

How does Airtel's spam detection system work?

Airtel’s AI-based spam detection solution employs a dual-layer protection mechanism, with filters at both the network and IT systems layers.

According to Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti Airtel, the system processes an astounding 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls daily in just two milliseconds. This AI shield is capable of evaluating 1 trillion records in real time, effectively identifying and blocking around 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSs each day.

"This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real-time basis using the power of AI. Our solution has been able to successfully identify 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSs originating every day. For us, keeping our customers secure is a burning priority," Vittal added.

Advanced AI technology for enhanced security

The solution, developed in-house by Airtel’s data science team, uses a proprietary algorithm to classify calls and SMSs as "Suspected SPAM" by analysing various parameters, including the sender’s usage patterns, frequency of communications, and call duration, all in real time. By cross-referencing this data with known spam behaviour, the system accurately flags and notifies users of spam calls and messages.

Additionally, the AI-powered network is equipped with safeguards against malicious links sent via SMS. Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs, scanning every SMS in real time to prevent customers from clicking on dangerous links. This multi-layered protection extends further by detecting unusual behaviours, such as frequent changes in International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), which often signal fraudulent activity.

“By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers receive the maximum level of defence against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats,” the company added.