SBI onboards 541 probationary officers as hiring drive continues

SBI onboards 541 probationary officers as hiring drive continues

State Bank of India onboarded 541 probationary officers, taking a step towards its plan to hire 18,000 employees this financial year

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

The State Bank of India on Friday said that it has onboarded 541 probationary officers (POs). The selected officers will be posted nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings. It had recently added 505 POs in June 2025 and it is part of its broader plan to hire 18,000 people in the current financial year, the lender said.
 
“Coming on the back of hiring 505 probationary officers in June 2025, this fresh recruitment underscores SBI’s sustained focus on strengthening its human capital. The selected probationary officers will be deployed nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings and a structured pathway for progression to senior and top management roles,” the lender said in its press release. 
 
The lender currently has a workforce of over 246,000 people.
 
Speaking on this, CS Setty, chairman, State Bank of India, said, “Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving customer service and technological requirements.”

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

