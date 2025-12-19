Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC quashes Union Bank's fraud tag on Jai Anmol Ambani-linked account

Delhi HC quashes Union Bank's fraud tag on Jai Anmol Ambani-linked account

The court held that this could not amount to proper service and concluded that no notice had, in fact, been served before the adverse decision was taken

Delhi High Court

A forensic audit is stated to have found diversion and misuse of loan funds, leading to the account being classified as a non-performing asset | (Photo: Twitter)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday overturned Union Bank of India’s decision to label as fraudulent the bank account of a company linked to Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, holding that the action was taken in breach of procedural safeguards.
 
Justice Jyoti Singh, allowing Ambani’s petition, found that the bank had failed to issue any valid show-cause notice or grant him a hearing before making the fraud classification, which goes against the principles of natural justice.
 
Ambani had relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in State Bank of India vs Rajesh Agarwal, which mandates prior notice and an opportunity to respond before a borrower’s account is declared fraudulent.
 
 
Appearing for Ambani, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar pointed out that Union Bank’s own affidavit disclosed that the show-cause notice was sent to premises vacated by the company in September 2020.
 
The court held that this could not amount to proper service and concluded that no notice had, in fact, been served before the adverse decision was taken.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED questions Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor in Reliance Anil Ambani group case

Anil Ambani

CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance in ₹228 cr bank fraud

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Anil Ambani

ED attaches ₹1,120 cr fresh assets linked to Anil Ambani firms in PMLA case

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani moves SC against SBI classification of his account as fraud

 
“This Court is of the view that indeed a show-cause notice was never served before making the declaration as fraud. Accordingly, in light of the judgment … the impugned classification and declaration are quashed,” the court said.
 
At the same time, the court clarified that its order would not prevent the bank from restarting the process in accordance with law. Justice Singh directed that Union Bank may issue a fresh show-cause notice, supply all relevant documents and material to Ambani, consider his reply, and then pass a reasoned order.
 
The case arises against the backdrop of criminal proceedings initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation against companies of the Anil Ambani group over alleged fraud of about ₹14,853 crore. In relation to Jai Anmol Ambani, the CBI has alleged that Union Bank suffered a loss of around ₹228 crore.
 
According to the Bureau, Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), where Jai Anmol Ambani served as a director, availed large loans but defaulted on repayment. A forensic audit is stated to have found diversion and misuse of loan funds, leading to the account being classified as a non-performing asset. Union Bank subsequently declared the account fraudulent and approached the CBI, alleging offences including criminal conspiracy and cheating.
 

More From This Section

Apple brings several improvements to the base iPhone 17, making it one of the most balanced smartphones of 2025

Cert-In flags multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone, iPad OSpremium

Rakshit N Jagdale, Amrut

Amrut Distilleries targets ₹750 crore revenue by 2030 on steady demand

(L-R) Ethan Matyas, senior vice president and global head of delivery at GlobalLogic; Piyush Jha, managing director for India and head of GCC business at GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deploymentpremium

NTPC

NTPC prepares 244 GW expansion plan till 2037 with ₹7 trillion investment

Tata power

Tata Power raises ₹2,000 crore via issuance of NCDs on private placement

Topics : Jai Anmol Ambani Anil Ambani fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon