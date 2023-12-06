Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Scania India announces partnership with Hyderabad-based PPS Motors

PPS Motors has established six regional warehouses across India, which have close proximity to the mining sites and are strategically connected to Scania's central warehouse in Nagpur

scania

This collaboration ensures pan India coverage for sales and service of the company's vehicles, a release said here.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Scania Commercial Vehicles on Wednesday announced its exclusive partnership with Hyderabad-based PPS Motors, designating them as the sole representative for Scania's mining tippers in India.
This collaboration ensures pan India coverage for sales and service of the company's vehicles, a release said here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking about the collaboration, Johan P Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt Ltd said, "Through this agreement with PPS Motors, we have laid the foundation for an impactful alliance focused on our mining tippers segment in India. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are optimistic about making a substantial contribution to India's efforts in reaching its net-zero emission goal."

PPS Motors has established six regional warehouses across India, which have close proximity to the mining sites and are strategically connected to Scania's central warehouse in Nagpur, creating a robust hub-and-spoke model, the release said.
Speaking about the partnership, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, "We are happy to partner with Scania as their exclusive distributor for their mining trucks business in India. Further, we are investing in creating additional touch points providing deeper and wider coverage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stuffcool ChargeCube 30 review: Compact power strip with USB-C, USB-A ports

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Axiscades Technologies acquires Hyderabad-based Epcogen for Rs 26 crore

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Hyundai signs deal to acquire General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing plant

Himadri Chemical to invest Rs 4,800 cr in Li-ion battery component facility

NYSE-listed Waters Corp invests $16 million in new GCC in Bengaluru

Ola Electric slashes sales goals by over half ahead of planned IPO: Report

Sun Pharmaceutical inks licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics

Axiscades Technologies acquires Hyderabad-based Epcogen for Rs 26 crore

Topics : mergers and acquisitions

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon