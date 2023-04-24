close

SECI's renewable energy trade over 35 BU mark in FY23; records 59% volume

State-owned SECI traded 35 billion units of renewable energy (RE) during financial year 2022-23, registering a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of 59 per cent, an official statement said Monday

State-owned SECI traded 35 billion units of renewable energy (RE) during financial year 2022-23, registering a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of 59 per cent, an official statement said Monday.

During the year, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited's (SECI) revenues from power trading crossed Rs 10,000 crore-mark for the first time since its inception, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

"SECI has traded over 35 BU, a jump of over 59 per cent in its RE power trading volume in FY23 over the previous year. Likewise, the revenue from power trading has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore-mark for the first time since its inception," the ministry said.

In the statement, SECI MD Suman Sharma said India is witnessing an energy transition towards sustainable sources at an unprecedented pace.

"We are striving hard to have the maximum contribution in the nation's journey towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030, as announced by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). Entire team of employees and management of SECI is tirelessly working towards this goal," she was quoted in the statement.

Under the MNRE, SECI is the primary implementing agency for renewable energy schemes/projects.

Till date, SECI has awarded RE project capacities of over 56 GW.

SECI is also active in setting up projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as Project Management Consultant (PMC).

