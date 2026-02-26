Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta to raise up to ₹3,000 cr via debentures on private placement basis

Vedanta to raise up to ₹3,000 cr via debentures on private placement basis

The fundraise is aimed at further strengthening the company's capital structure while optimising borrowing costs

Previous issues of debt instruments and bonds have attracted significant investor interest. Image: Bloomberg

The committee of Directors of Vedanta Ltd has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through debentures on a private placement basis.

The fundraise is aimed at further strengthening the company's capital structure while optimising borrowing costs.

The company has informed bourses that it will issue up to three lakh unsecured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore.

The NCDs will be listed on the BSE.

Previous issues of debt instruments and bonds have attracted significant investor interest.

In October last year, a ₹500 million bond issue was oversubscribed three times, while an NCD issuance in June last year received a nearly 60 per cent oversubscription.

 

The company continues to access both domestic and international debt markets.

The latest fundraise comes at a time when the conglomerate has been gradually deleveraging its balance sheet and refinancing debt to lower its overall borrowing costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

