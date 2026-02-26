Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy, IRCTC expand 'Food on Train' service to 152 stations across India

Swiggy, IRCTC expand 'Food on Train' service to 152 stations across India

Swiggy has doubled down on its 'Food on Train' service, marking a 117 per cent growth in network expansion-- from 70 stations in February 2025 to 152 stations as of February 2026

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy also announced the launch of Holi special food menu for travellers from February 28 to March 8

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy on Thursday said it has expanded its 'Food on Train' service, in collaboration with IRCTC, to 152 stations across India in 12-month period, up from 70 stations a year-ago, driven by a rising nation-wide demand for diverse culinary options.

The company also said it plans to focus on diversity by doubling down on transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops like Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and Kharagpur (West Bengal).

Swiggy has doubled down on its 'Food on Train' service, marking a 117 per cent growth in network expansion-- from 70 stations in February 2025 to 152 stations as of February 2026, it said.

 

Swiggy also announced the launch of Holi special food menu for travellers from February 28 to March 8 and said that it also has expanded its 'Train Friendly Dishes' menu, a segment engineered for high-speed convenience.

"This nationwide expansion is perfectly timed for the Holi travel rush. We will be focusing on diversity by doubling down on transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops like Itarsi, Tirunelveli, and Kharagpur," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President for food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives at Swiggy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta to raise up to ₹3,000 cr via debentures on private placement basis

PhonePe

Merchant payments, financial services power 42% of PhonePe revenue

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

LTM partners with Nvidia to modernise CBDT's tax analytics platform

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani appears before ED again in RCOM money laundering case

Krishnan Iyer, Chief growth officer, LTM

Billion-dollar AI bets shape IT narrative, says LTM executive Krishnan Iyerpremium

Topics : Swiggy Food delivery online food delivery IRCTC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance