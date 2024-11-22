Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Settlement may shield Adani Group from further public scrutiny: Experts

Settlement may shield Adani Group from further public scrutiny: Experts

Lawyers added that while the US laws allow for settlements in bribery cases, governed by the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, India does not have any law for settlement of bribery charges

Sec Adani

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Bhavini MishraKhushboo Tiwari New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The indictment of Gautam Adani and other executives of the Adani group by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) can be appealed and other legal recourse like settlement route can be explored, but settlement comes with a cost, say legal players.
 
On November 20, US prosecutors levelled bribery and corruption charges against several Adani group executives, alleging that they schemed to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials, and conspired “to commit securities and wire fraud” to obtain funds from US investors on the basis of misleading statements.
 
The Adani group has denied the allegations as “baseless”, and said that it will seek all possible legal recourse. To be clear, the group has not made any statement indicating settlement.
 
 
Legal players said that though a settlement will provide respite from a long legal battle, it may create a perception of guilt.
 
“A settlement will avoid the rigours of a protracted trial and will put the issue at rest, subject to stricter compliances for the future. In the short term, it may aid in mitigating financial and reputational losses. It could, however, create a perception of guilt, even if partial, especially given the nature of the offences alleged,” said Shiv Sapra, partner, Kochhar & Co.
 
Sapra added that though termed “settlement”, the payment could be in the nature of a “penalty”, which by its own definition involves acknowledgement of wrongdoing.
 
Nilesh Tribhuvann, managing partner, White & Brief, Advocates & Solicitors, shares the same view.

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta demerger: NCLT clears way for meetings of shareholders, creditors

honeywell

Honeywell to sell PPE biz to Protective Industrial Products for $1.33 bn

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director – PVR INOX Limited

PVR Inox to have 2,000 screens by 2026: Executive Director Sanjeev Bijli

Sony

Sony Pictures Networks India secures ACC media rights for eight years

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA nod for allergic rhinitis treatment tablets

 
“Settling a case can sometimes be misinterpreted as an admission of wrongdoing, despite the 'no-admission' clauses commonly included in such agreements. For a global conglomerate like Adani, maintaining a balance between reputation management and legal strategy is crucial," he said.
 
However, a few others differ and opine that a settlement may shield the executives from further public scrutiny.
 
“Such a course of action may allow Adani to avert prolonged public scrutiny and minimize reputational erosion, which is inevitable during extended litigation. Importantly, settlements in FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) cases often culminate in civil resolutions rather than criminal convictions, potentially shielding him and his associates from the severe consequences of extradition or custodial sentences,” said Tushar Kumar, a Supreme Court advocate.
 
Lawyers added that while the US laws allow for settlements in bribery cases, governed by the FCPA, India does not have any law for settlement of bribery charges.
 
However, there is no update on whether the Indian regulatory or investigative bodies will be proving the allegations levelled in the US against the group.
 
“In India as well as in the US, settlement neither means admission nor rejection of charges. Settlement is a remedy under the law, which provides an opportunity to the accused to improve his wrongdoing by regularising it with payment of penalties calculated by the authorities concerned as per law," said Tushar Agarwal, founder & managing partner, C.L.A.P. JURIS, Advocates & Solicitors.
 
Agarwal explained that when an accused settles the matter either in India or in the US, s/he settles it without prejudice to his rights to appeal against the charges.
 
Legal players said the bribery charges in the US are not under the jurisdiction of the Indian markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) but the authorities may take up inspections on the possibility of related lapses or non-disclosures to the Indian investors.

Also Read

adani

Sebi directs exchanges to look into disclosure concerns on Adani group

adani

Adani US Indictment: Banks' risk management units begin stock-taking

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Group faces funding concerns after US indictment against founder

investment, market, bulls, mutual fund

Stock Market Rally Highlights: Sensex soars 1,960 pts, Nifty ends above 23,900; SBI, TCS jump 4%

Gautam Adani, Adani

Rs 1,750 crore bribe linked to Adani's 2021 meet with Jagan: US agency

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Group Adani Green Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon