Sony Pictures Networks India secures ACC media rights for eight years

Sony Pictures Networks India on Friday said it has bagged the exclusive media rights for all Asian Cricket Council tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

Both SPNI and ACC did not disclose the value of the new cycle. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

This will make the company's cricket calendar even more robust over the next eight years adding to the existing rights for England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) MD & CEO, Gaurav Banerjee told PTI.

In a statement, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said the deal with SPNI "marks more than a 70 per cent increase from the previous media rights cycle, highlighting the growing global stature and appetite for ACC Asia Cup tournaments".

 

According to industry estimates, the previous media rights cycle rights for 2016-2024 period was valued at $62 million.

Both SPNI and ACC did not disclose the value of the new cycle.

ACC said the deal with SPNI encompasses all editions of the men's and women's Asia Cups, men's and women's Under-19 Asia Cups, and the men's and women's emerging teams Asia Cups.

"This partnership ensures comprehensive and innovative coverage of Asian cricket's marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms," ACC said.

Banerjee said the media rights for ACC is a compelling proposition considering the India-Pakistan rivalry along with the fierce competition between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that has developed over the recent years.

ACC said the "significant partnership with SPNI not only secures high-quality coverage for the ACC's flagship tournaments but also provides the financial resources necessary to drive development programs across all member nations."  "This media rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region's talent," ACC President Jay Shah said in the statement.

With SPNI as the new media partner, he said,"We are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide...The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programs, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations. This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia and ensure its vibrant future."  Banerjee said ACC's 'action-packed tournaments' for the next eight years will also include India and Pakistan matches.

"ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian Cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

