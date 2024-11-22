PVR Inox to have 2,000 screens by 2026: Executive Director Sanjeev Bijli

PVR Inox, India’s largest film exhibitor, will have 2,000 screens by 2026, with a focus on expansion in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the southern market. As of Q3FY25, the company’s overall screen portfolio includes 1,747 screens across 356 cinemas in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka. It costs the cinema major Rs 400 crore in capital expenditure to open 100–120 screens.
These expansion plans come a year after PVR Cinemas completed its merger with the then-second-largest film exhibitor, Inox Leisure.
“Southern market, the regional films have done very well, and there is a great line-up of southern movies coming up in this quarter and the next quarter, with Pushpa 2: The Rule releasing in December. In January, because of the festivities during Pongal, the number of releases goes up,” said Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox, in a virtual interview with Business Standard.
As per recent data released by Ormax Media, box office collections in October were led by Tamil and Telugu-language films.
Bijli further added that the southern business contributes almost 40 per cent of the company’s revenues. Currently, PVR Inox has the highest screen penetration in the southern market, with 33 per cent of its screens. This is followed by the northern region with 26 per cent and the western region with 21 per cent.
“We are very excited and committed to the southern market. We have some very exciting new projects coming up in Hyderabad. We're adding more screens in Hyderabad, Chennai, and a couple more in Kochi,” he added.
He noted that several cities in the southern market remain untapped, leading to higher demand in these locations. Additionally, the region has a stable supply of films, which will support the company’s overall business.
On Friday, PVR Inox announced a collaboration with Meta, Razorpay, and Jio Haptik to introduce Movie Jockey (MJ), an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp. This tool will help moviegoers discover and book movies on WhatsApp 24/7 in multiple languages.
“WhatsApp still remains a very prominent communication feature on all our phones,” Bijli said, adding, “With apps [ticketing platforms], of course, there is a certain limitation like having the app on your phone, but everybody has WhatsApp, and we just felt that this is a service that will make things more convenient for the customer. Therefore, we decided to launch this today.”
PVR Inox currently has 70 per cent of its transactions happening through online modes, and Bijli believes that MJ will increase this number further.
The company had earlier announced that it is expanding beyond cinema and opening its first food court, Treat Junction, in Kota, Rajasthan, in December. This is a collaboration with Devyani International, the operator of brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut in India.
“Our own F&B [food and beverage] revenue is around Rs 2,000 crore a year and growing. Clearly, there is a huge demand for F&B, and we felt that this could be another element in our business portfolio as an additional revenue stream,” Bijli said.
Regarding the company’s international portfolio, Bijli said there are no plans as of now, emphasising commitments and focus on the Indian market. Moving forward, the company will review its cost structure to drive margins and profitability.