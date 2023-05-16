

The platform's fees for handling product returns will also rise significantly, it added. Beginning May 31, Amazon India will raise seller fees for a number of key categories such as apparel, beauty, groceries, and medicines, with experts saying that the hike will make products on the platform more expensive as sellers are likely to pass on the increase to customers, an Economic Times (ET) report said.



What is seller fee? "Seller fee revisions are based on a variety of factors, including changes in market dynamics and various macro-economic factors. As part of our recent fee revision, we made changes to our fee rate card, including the addition of new fee categories and the reduction of fees in certain categories," said a company spokesperson.



The move comes as the platform, like other tech companies, seeks to conserve cash and expand revenue channels in the midst of a global slowdown. Seller fee is the commission that Amazon charges from sellers for selling their products on its platform.

Also Read LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report LIVE updates: Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on March 6 after two months Foreign VC investors cut telecom allocations by 97% since 2018-19 Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney Suryoday Small Finance Bank posts profit of Rs 39 cr for Jan-Mar IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000



Price hikes in different categories Amazon has fired a total of 27,000 employees since last year. Amazon India did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the reason for the price hike.



Seller fees in the apparel category - for both men and women - have also been increased, from 19 per cent for products over Rs 1,000 to 22.50 per cent in some cases, the report said. The commission for products less than Rs 300 in the beauty products vertical, which includes segments like haircare, bath, and shower, will be increased to 8.5 per cent. Previously, the platform charged a 7 per cent fee for items less than or equal to Rs 500.



In some cases, the fees charged by sellers for issuing refunds to customers will also be increased by up to 40 per cent. While platform fees for grocery items such as herbs and spices have been reduced for smaller ticket purchases (a 2.5 per cent reduction for items under Rs 500 compared to a 4.5 per cent fee previously), they have been increased for larger basket purchases. An item worth more than Rs 1,000 currently attracts an 8 per cent fee, which will be increased to 9 per cent.

While Amazon does not disclose the magnitude of overall returns on its platform globally, industry executives say it is typically a significant cost centre for marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.

