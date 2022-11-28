JUST IN
Agnikul first pvt firm to build launchpad & mission control centre in India
SaaS platform Biz2X says it plans to hire 250 people by 2023 in India
C4D Partners gets Sebi's nod to launch fund to invest in Indian startups
Max Financial Services gets Irdai nod to acquire residual stake in Max Life
DHFL 34,615 cr loan fraud case: Money laundered via 87 shell firms
Car sharing platform Zoomcar appoints Naveen Gupta as India's head
Dhruva Space looking to raise $20-25 mn in 2 years for satellite infra
Adani Enterprises outlier as equity raising by India Inc declines
China-Plus-One strategy: Indian API firms start to reap benefits
Amazon to shut down distribution unit in India, focus on core businesses
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Agnikul first pvt firm to build launchpad & mission control centre in India
Business Standard

Motilal Oswal invests Rs 450 cr in Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate

Takes exposure to two projects--one commercial, the other a residential township

Topics
Motilal Oswal | Shapoorji Pallonji | Real Estate

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
The investment will be used for working capital, repayment of debt and achievement of financial closure

Motilal Oswal Alternates (MOA), the alternative investment arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, has made its first investment of Rs 450 crore in Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, against two of developer group's projects.

One project is a partially completed, leased and operational commercial project in Manesar. The other is a residential township launched in 2021.

The investment, which has been made through structured debt instruments, will be used for working capital, repayment of debt and achievement of financial closure, said the company.

MOA currently manages five real estate funds and multiple standalone NCD investments. Its cumulative assets under management in real estate currently stand at more than Rs 6,000 crore. MOA has made more than 100 investments in over 135 real estate projects, and has secured 50 complete exits.

Sharad Mittal, CEO of Real Estate Funds, MOA, said, “We have recently concluded a transaction with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on our platform. This marks our first investment with SP Real Estate, one of India's leading developers. The investment is in line with our strategy to partner with established and credible developers for their-mid income housing projects. We hope this investment forms the foundation of a long-standing partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.”

The Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) group has over 155 years of legacy. With a development potential of over 113 million sq ft, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities—Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata—with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

“We appreciate the investment made by Motilal Oswal Alternates in our projects. This exemplifies the company’s strong trust in our brand. The additional funding will strengthen our growth story even more by adding significant value to our project pipeline,” said Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Motilal Oswal

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 16:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.