Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

JSW Steel considers 75% interest in Teck's coal business 'Elk Valley'

The potential deal could value the business at $8 billion, said a report, rivaling an earlier bid by Swiss commodities giant Glencore

jsw

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Ltd is considering picking up a 75% interest in Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources, according to a Bloomberg report.
Bloomberg had reported in July that the Mumbai-based company was interested in up to 20% of Teck's coal business.
The potential deal could value the business at $8 billion, said Bloomberg, rivaling an earlier bid by Swiss commodities giant Glencore.
Glencore earlier this year offered to buy Teck's steelmaking coal business as a standalone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its $22.5 billon offer to combine the two companies.
In July, Teck CEO Jonathan Price said the Canadian miner is considering a range of proposals including a partial sale of its coal business from various interested parties.
JSW declined to comment, while Teck Resources did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Also Read

JSW Steel considering bid for up to 20% stake in Canada's Teck Resources

India's steelmaking goals risk quadrupling emissions, says report

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

INOX invests in Tata Steel's Dhenkanal plant to set up air separation units

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn by 2030 to transform into low-carbon energy player

Bahrain Steel inks pact with KSA Green to supply iron ore to GSA project

Motilal Oswal Alternates to raise Rs 2,000 cr realty fund by March 2024

DGCA approves IndiGo's Delhi-Tashkent direct flight starting Sept 6

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

 
(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW steel Teck Resources coal industry

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon