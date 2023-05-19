

Infosys had reduced the variable payout to 70 per cent in the first quarter of FY23, which was then lowered to 65 per cent in the second quarter. "The performance bonus payment for delivery and business enabling functions for Q4 FY23 is scheduled to take place in the payroll of May 2023," Infosys told its employees. In a sign of approaching headwinds, IT firm Infosys has cut the average variable payout at an organisational level to 60 per cent for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), according to a report in The Financial Times.



"While FY23 was a year of strong performance overall, the quarter that went by (Q4) was impacted by a volatile market with unforeseen events. As we remain vigilant to the changes in the market, we must also see this as an opportunity to rally as a group and remain committed to navigating the changing business landscape," Infosys has told the employees. The company said an employee's final variable payment will be determined by their unit/department guidelines.



Infosys registered a 15.4 per cent growth in revenue in constant currency terms in FY23, which was below the lower end of its guidance of 16-16.5 per cent. However, the IT major met its operating margin target, which at 21 per cent was at the lower end of the guided range of 21-22 per cent. A month ago, IT companies were saying things would improve in October-November. However, it looks like the same would get pushed to early 2024, Aditya Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of CIEL HR, said.

Also Read IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year TCS announces 100% variable pay for 70% of its employees for third quarter Pent-up demand, infra spend drove growth amid global headwinds: FinMin Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY Adani Group stocks lose $10 billion in value as MSCI exclusion weighs Sony-Zee merger expected to be completed by September: Sony CEO Yoshida Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut Twitter accuses Microsoft of data misuse, foreshadowing a fight over AI