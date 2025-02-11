Business Standard

Signature Global sales bookings jump 2.8 times to Rs 8,670 cr in Apr-Dec

Signature Global sales bookings jump 2.8 times to Rs 8,670 cr in Apr-Dec

Signature Global has given a sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the entire 2024-25 fiscal as against Rs 7,270 crore in the preceding financial year

Signature Global

Signature Global launched projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year as against the target of Rs 16,000 crore for the entire 2024-25 | Photo: X@signatureglobal

Real estate company Signature Global sales bookings jumped 2.8 times to a record Rs 8,670 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal on strong housing demand.

According to its latest investors presentation, Signature Global's achieved pre-sales or sales bookings of Rs 8,670 crore in April-December period of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period, registering 178 per cent annual growth.

Signature Global has given a sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the entire 2024-25 fiscal as against Rs 7,270 crore in the preceding financial year.

Signature Global launched projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year as against the target of Rs 16,000 crore for the entire 2024-25.

 

The company's Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the robust performance in the first nine months of FY25, marked by strong revenue growth and achievement of profitability, reflects the success of its strategic initiatives and execution capabilities.

"The remarkable pre-sales of Rs 8,670 crore, driven by successful launches across segments, demonstrates the strong market acceptance of our products and the growing preference for quality housing in Delhi NCR," he added.

The sustained improvement in financial metrics, including strengthened collections and significant debt reduction, underscores the company's commitment to maintaining operational excellence while pursuing growth, Aggarwal said.

"Our strategic presence in high-potential micro-markets along the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna corridor and Southern Peripheral Road, supported by ongoing infrastructure development, positions us well to capitalize on the evolving market opportunities," he said.

Aggarwal said the company remains focused on maintaining this growth momentum while ensuring value creation for all stakeholders.

On Monday, Signature Global reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.13 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 862.14 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 301.75 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has delivered 13.5 million square feet of housing area and has a strong pipeline of 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Signature Global Housing sales Real Estate

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

