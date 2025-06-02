Monday, June 02, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signature Global to invest Rs 4,000 cr in FY26 for construction projects

Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company had invested Rs 1,070 crore last fiscal year to purchase 48-acre land in Gurugram

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

The company is looking for lands in the Delhi-NCR market to expand its business, Aggarwal noted. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Realty firm Signature Global will invest around Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal to acquire land parcels and carry out construction activities in its housing projects at Gurugram, a top company official said on Monday.

In an interview with PTI, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company had invested Rs 1,070 crore last fiscal year to purchase 48-acre land in Gurugram, Haryana.

"Land is an important raw material for real estate developers. We will be investing around Rs 1,200-1,500 crore on the acquisition of land parcels," he said.

The company is looking for lands in the Delhi-NCR market to expand its business, Aggarwal noted.

 

"Housing demand continues to be strong from end-users as well as investors. There is a mismatch of demand-supply," he said.

Asked about construction spend, Aggarwal said the investment in construction activities would be around Rs 2,500 crore in 2025-26 against Rs 1,900 crore in the preceding fiscal.

He highlighted that the company performed exceedingly well and achieved its target on most of the operational metrics.

Signature Global's sales bookings rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore in 2024-25, placing it among the top 5 listed real estate companies in terms of pre-sales during the last fiscal year.

"We want to maintain consistent annual growth in the medium and long term. Therefore, we have given a guidance of achieving sales bookings of Rs 12,500 crore in the current fiscal," Aggarwal said.

On the financial front, Signature Global has posted a net profit of Rs 101.2 crore last fiscal, a sharp jump from Rs 16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income grew to Rs 2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.

Signature Global has developed many housing projects in Gurugram, with many more currently under construction.

The company has delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing projects and has a strong pipeline of about 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : land Signature Global Delhi-NCR housing project Gurugram

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

