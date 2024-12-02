Skoda targets sales surge in 2024 with new compact SUV Kylaq launch

Business Standard
The company is eyeing gains in smaller cities and towns with the new model which is tagged between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.4 lakh (ex-showroom)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Czech automaker Skoda is eyeing considerable increase in sales next year riding on the back of its latest offering Kylaq, which marks its entry into the high-selling compact SUV segment.

"It's a beginning of a new era for Skoda, because with this car, we are becoming a true volume player in India," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that Kylaq will further its goal of entering new markets, bringing new customers into the Skoda family and strengthening brand presence in India.

 

When asked about sales aspirations with a new model joining the portfolio, Janeba said the company expects to close 2024 with a total volume of around 40,000 units.

"Next year we are looking at 2.5-3 times growth in the volumes aided by Kylaq," he stated.

The company has commenced bookings of the model with deliveries expected to begin next year.

Janeba said the company is eyeing sales of around 80,000 units per year of the new model to begin with.

With focus in Tier-II and Tier-III locations, Skoda plans to enhance the overall sales and service infrastructure to around 350 touchpoints by the middle of the next year from 260 such outlets currently.

The Kylaq is based on Skoda's MQB-AO-IN platform.

The automaker currently sells four models -- Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq and Superb -- in the market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

