VW's Skoda sees opportunity to launch hybrid cars in India to cut emissions

Volkswagen's Skoda sees an opportunity to launch hybrid cars in India to expand its fuel choices for consumers and cut emissions, Skoda Auto's CEO said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Skoda already has four models in India, including SUVs and sedans, but this is the first time the carmaker is considering bringing hybrid cars to the South Asian nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We also have something in between battery electric vehicles and purely combustion engine cars," Klaus Zellmer told a conference, adding that the hybrid choice should be available.

Hybrids offer better fuel savings than gasoline models as they operate on both electric motors and combustion engines.



Toyota is a global leader in sales of hybrid cars and also sells them in India, along with partner Maruti Suzuki.



India's federal sales tax on EVs is just 5 per cent, while the levy on hybrids is as high as 43 per cent, close to the 48 per cent for petrol cars.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government aims for 30 per cent of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, from 2 per cent last year.



Other carmakers are also looking at hybrids.



Hyundai Motor is evaluating plans to launch its first hybrid car in India as early as 2026, and Mahindra said in May it was "closely looking at" hybrid technology.



Zellmer stressed the need for policy to be stable in India.

