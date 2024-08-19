Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Slice gets NCLT nod for its merger with North East Small Finance Bank

Slice gets NCLT nod for its merger with North East Small Finance Bank

This paves way for official merger, combining Slice's digital prowess with North East Small Finance Bank's banking expertise to deliver a superior financial experience to Indian consumers, it said

Fintech major Slice

Photo: Company website

Subrata Panda
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major Slice has received the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval for its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, the company said in a release on Monday.

The Guwahati bench of the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation involving Garagepreneurs Internet, Quadrillion Finance, Intergalactory Foundry, RGVN (North East) Microfinance, and North East Small Finance Bank, the release states.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This paves the way for the official merger, combining Slice’s digital prowess with North East Small Finance Bank’s banking expertise to deliver a superior financial experience to Indian consumers, the company said. It added that in the coming months, both organisations will ensure a smooth transition for all customers, employees, and stakeholders, with a focus on maintaining the highest standards of service and support.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

DPDP Act rules to be out for public consultation within a month: Vaishnaw

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Margin pressure may force banks to align loan growth to deposits: RBI

real estate

Fuelled by high demand, QTS level in India at a historic low: Knight Frank

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group touts cash, says enough liquidity for 30 months debt payment

Topics : SlicePay Fintech sector NCLT merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon