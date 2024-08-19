Slice gets NCLT nod for its merger with North East Small Finance Bank

Fintech major Slice has received the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval for its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, the company said in a release on Monday.

The Guwahati bench of the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation involving Garagepreneurs Internet, Quadrillion Finance, Intergalactory Foundry, RGVN (North East) Microfinance, and North East Small Finance Bank, the release states.

This paves the way for the official merger, combining Slice’s digital prowess with North East Small Finance Bank’s banking expertise to deliver a superior financial experience to Indian consumers, the company said. It added that in the coming months, both organisations will ensure a smooth transition for all customers, employees, and stakeholders, with a focus on maintaining the highest standards of service and support.