Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Tata Consumer Products closes Rs 3,000 cr rights issue after 14 days

Tata Consumer Products closes Rs 3,000 cr rights issue after 14 days

The issue opened on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 9 am and closed today (Monday), August 19, 2024 at 5 pm

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

The company had opened the issue on August 5.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Monday said it has closed its rights issue of Rs 3,000 crore.
The company had opened the issue on August 5, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The meeting of the capital raising committee of the board of the company held on July 23, 2024, approved the terms of the issuance of equity shares face value of Re 1 each by way of rights issue for an amount aggregating up to Rs 2,997.77 crore, it added.
"The issue opened on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 9 am and closed today (Monday), August 19, 2024 at 5 pm," the filing said.
In January this year, the company's board had approved a fundraising proposal of Rs 3,500 crore, which was meant to be utilised for the acquisitions of stakes in Capital Foods Pvt Ltd and Organic India Pvt Ltd.
The company had stated that raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of face value Re 1 each would not exceed Rs 3,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumBuoyant market conditions have provided a fertile ground for listed companies to raise capital through rights issuance.

Rights issues in 2024 yield twice the bounty of last year amid buoyant mkt

Sunil D'Souza, MD and CEO of Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Q1FY25 results: Net profit down 8.3% to Rs 290.3 cr

trading

Stocks to Watch, July 24: HUL, Bajaj Fin, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Vedanta, Axis Bk

tata play

Tata Play Q1: Loss widens to Rs 353.9 cr, revenue dips 4.32% to Rs 4,304 cr

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to watch, July 19: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTTS, Tata Consumer, DRL, CEAT

Topics : Tata Consumer Products Tata group rights issue Rights issuances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon