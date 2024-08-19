LIC offloads 2.09% stake in Hindustan Copper for Rs 447 cr via open market

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said it has sold a 2.09 per cent stake in state-owned Hindustan Copper for Rs 447 crore through an open market transaction.

The insurance behemoth has sold a total of 2,01,62,682 shares, or 2.085 per cent stake, in Hindustan Copper, according to a regulatory filing.

The shares of Hindustan Copper were sold at an average cost of Rs 221.64 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 446.8 crore.

With this, LIC's stake in the state-owned company has reduced to 6.09 per cent from 8.17 per cent.