Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / LIC offloads 2.09% stake in Hindustan Copper for Rs 447 cr via open market

LIC offloads 2.09% stake in Hindustan Copper for Rs 447 cr via open market

The insurance behemoth has sold a total of 2,01,62,682 shares, or 2.085 per cent stake, in Hindustan Copper, according to a regulatory filing

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC's stake in the state-owned company has reduced to 6.09 per cent from 8.17 per cent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said it has sold a 2.09 per cent stake in state-owned Hindustan Copper for Rs 447 crore through an open market transaction.
The insurance behemoth has sold a total of 2,01,62,682 shares, or 2.085 per cent stake, in Hindustan Copper, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The shares of Hindustan Copper were sold at an average cost of Rs 221.64 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 446.8 crore.
With this, LIC's stake in the state-owned company has reduced to 6.09 per cent from 8.17 per cent.
"Holding decreased from 8.171 per cent to 6.086 per cent, a decrease of 2.085 per cent during the period from September 27, 2023, to August 16, 2024, at an average cost of Rs 221.64," the filing said.
Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. It is the only company in the country engaged in mining of copper ore and owns all the operating mining lease of Copper ore and also the only integrated producer of refined copper (vertically integrated company).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Life insurance corporation, LIC

LIC agents income varies widely across India; Andaman tops list with 20,446

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC's refusal to assign policies to ACESO will be contempt of court: Mehta

Life insurance industry, insurers, health insurance, insurance sector

New biz premium of life insurers grows 14% to Rs 31,823 cr in July

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC to invest around Rs 1.30 trillion in stock market in FY25: MD & CEO

Reliance

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms erodes by Rs 1.66 trn; Reliance, LIC lag

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation Hindustan Copper Life Insuracnce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon