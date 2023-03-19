Parl panel suggests analysing feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs

-
A Parliamentary panel has recommended analysing the feasibility of variable speed limits on national highways in the country, an official said.
While recommending this, the Standing Committee on Transport referred to the observation of the US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) that variable speed limits reduce up to 34 per cent of crashes on freeways.
"The Committee notes the observation of the FHWA that variable speed limits reduce up to 34 per cent of crashes on freeways. The Committee recommends that the Ministry/NHAI may analyse the feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs in India on a pilot basis since speed limits should also factor in constantly varying factors such as traffic congestion and visibility," said the Demand for Grants (2023-24) report of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.
The Committee noted that overspeeding accounts for a large number of deaths in road accidents.
The Committee recommended that the Ministry may look into the size and specifications of speed limit signages.
"It is sometimes seen that the speed limit signs are easy to miss, or are partially covered by foliage and hoardings. It should be ensured that drivers do not have to actively look for speed limit signs in order to keep a track of the permitted speed limit. The Ministry may analyse the possible benefits of overhead signages for speed limits since this would offer better visibility to NH users in all lanes," said the report.
The Committee also recommended that the Ministry may also target a quantifiable amount of reduction of road accident deaths in the ongoing decade.
"The ministry may come up with a detailed year-by-year plan with measurable targets and ensure that the plan is scrupulously implemented. The ministry may request the state government departments concerned to coordinate and assist in the matter to reduce road accident deaths on all roads in the country. The state governments may be requested to identify and rectify black spots on roads other than national highways," added the report.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 07:25 IST
