SP Group calls for Tata Sons listing, cites transparency and trust

In light of recent developments concerning the internal matters of Tata Trusts, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has reiterated its long-standing call for the holding company’s public listing, citing transparency, fairness, and adherence to good corporate governance.
In a statement, the SP Group expressed its full faith in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), describing it as a constitutional and autonomous body guided by the principles of equity, justice, and public interest.
Apart from the SP Group, the Tata Trusts own 66 per cent of Tata Sons and hold substantial voting power over board decisions. While some trustees reportedly favour a listing, others are opposed. A listing of Tata Sons would allow the SP Group to sell part of its stake to meet its debt obligations.
Cites RBI’s regulatory framework, calls for compliance
The SP Group noted that the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulatory Framework clearly states that a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) should not act in a manner detrimental to investor interests.
“In this context, we trust that the September 30, 2025 compliance timeline under the ‘Upper Layer’ classification will be viewed with the seriousness and sanctity that regulatory commitments deserve. We are confident that the RBI will act, as it always has, in accordance with the rule of law and the spirit of fairness,” the group said.
‘Listing would uphold Jamsetji Tata’s vision of transparency’
Reiterating its stance, the SP Group said it has consistently advocated for the public listing of Tata Sons.
“We firmly believe that listing this premier institution will not only uphold the spirit of transparency envisioned by its founding father, Jamsetji Tata, but also strengthen trust among all stakeholders — employees, investors, and the people of India,” the statement said.
The group added that its position is guided by the belief that “transparency is the truest form of respect for both legacy and the future.” It described the public listing of Tata Sons as not merely a financial step but “a moral and social imperative.”
Says listing will unlock value for Tata shareholders
According to the group, a transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons would unlock immense value for over 1.2 crore shareholders of listed Tata companies, who are indirect shareholders of Tata Sons. This, it said, represents the aspirations of millions of Indians “who have, for decades, held faith in the Tata name as a symbol of integrity and national pride.”
The group also said that Tata Trusts, India’s largest public charity, would benefit from the move. “A transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons would pave the way for a robust and equitable dividend policy, ensuring sustained inflows to the Trusts,” the statement said.
“These funds, true to the founding vision of the Tatas, can then be dedicated to the welfare of the poor, the upliftment of communities, and the service of our great nation,” it added.
‘Not in conflict, but in consonance with Tata legacy’
The SP Group emphasised that its position is “not in conflict, but completely in consonance” with the ideals of Jamsetji Tata, whose vision was of an enterprise serving the nation with openness, accountability, and compassion.
“We reaffirm that our relationship with the House of Tatas spans generations, built on mutual respect and shared heritage,” the group said. “We remain fully committed to playing a constructive role alongside Tata Trusts and Tata Sons in shaping a future that upholds the legacy of both our founding families.”
“The Shapoorji Pallonji Group remains steadfast in its commitment to these principles — for the stability of our institutions, the protection of shareholders, and the larger good of Bharat,” the statement concluded.