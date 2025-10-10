Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SP Group calls for Tata Sons listing, cites transparency and trust

SP Group calls for Tata Sons listing, cites transparency and trust

Apart from the SP Group, the Tata Trusts own 66 per cent of Tata Sons and hold substantial voting power over board decisions. While some trustees reportedly favour a listing, others are opposed.

Tata Sons

The SP Group noted that the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulatory Framework clearly states that a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) should not act in a manner detrimental to investor interests. | Image: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In light of recent developments concerning the internal matters of Tata Trusts, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has reiterated its long-standing call for the holding company’s public listing, citing transparency, fairness, and adherence to good corporate governance.
 
In a statement, the SP Group expressed its full faith in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), describing it as a constitutional and autonomous body guided by the principles of equity, justice, and public interest.
 
Apart from the SP Group, the Tata Trusts own 66 per cent of Tata Sons and hold substantial voting power over board decisions. While some trustees reportedly favour a listing, others are opposed. A listing of Tata Sons would allow the SP Group to sell part of its stake to meet its debt obligations.
 
 
Cites RBI’s regulatory framework, calls for compliance
 
The SP Group noted that the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulatory Framework clearly states that a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) should not act in a manner detrimental to investor interests.

Also Read

Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund at the Press Conference DSP Mutual Fund Launches India's First Flexicap Index Fund in Mumbai on Thursday, 7th August, 2025- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

DSP Mutual Fund unveils India's first passive flexicap quality index fund

Instead of liquidating their mutual funds, the LAMF model allows investors to leverage their portfolio to access credit and meet short-term funding needs.

Equity MF inflows ease 9% in Sept; gold, silver ETFs draw record sums

rupee dollar

Rupee regains ground against dollar on likely intervention by RBI

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Truhome Finance secures ₹417 cr fresh capital infusion from Warburg Pincus

 
“In this context, we trust that the September 30, 2025 compliance timeline under the ‘Upper Layer’ classification will be viewed with the seriousness and sanctity that regulatory commitments deserve. We are confident that the RBI will act, as it always has, in accordance with the rule of law and the spirit of fairness,” the group said.
 
‘Listing would uphold Jamsetji Tata’s vision of transparency’
 
Reiterating its stance, the SP Group said it has consistently advocated for the public listing of Tata Sons.
 
“We firmly believe that listing this premier institution will not only uphold the spirit of transparency envisioned by its founding father, Jamsetji Tata, but also strengthen trust among all stakeholders — employees, investors, and the people of India,” the statement said.
 
The group added that its position is guided by the belief that “transparency is the truest form of respect for both legacy and the future.” It described the public listing of Tata Sons as not merely a financial step but “a moral and social imperative.”
 
Says listing will unlock value for Tata shareholders
 
According to the group, a transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons would unlock immense value for over 1.2 crore shareholders of listed Tata companies, who are indirect shareholders of Tata Sons. This, it said, represents the aspirations of millions of Indians “who have, for decades, held faith in the Tata name as a symbol of integrity and national pride.”
 
The group also said that Tata Trusts, India’s largest public charity, would benefit from the move. “A transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons would pave the way for a robust and equitable dividend policy, ensuring sustained inflows to the Trusts,” the statement said.
 
“These funds, true to the founding vision of the Tatas, can then be dedicated to the welfare of the poor, the upliftment of communities, and the service of our great nation,” it added.
 
‘Not in conflict, but in consonance with Tata legacy’
 
The SP Group emphasised that its position is “not in conflict, but completely in consonance” with the ideals of Jamsetji Tata, whose vision was of an enterprise serving the nation with openness, accountability, and compassion.
 
“We reaffirm that our relationship with the House of Tatas spans generations, built on mutual respect and shared heritage,” the group said. “We remain fully committed to playing a constructive role alongside Tata Trusts and Tata Sons in shaping a future that upholds the legacy of both our founding families.”
 
“The Shapoorji Pallonji Group remains steadfast in its commitment to these principles — for the stability of our institutions, the protection of shareholders, and the larger good of Bharat,” the statement concluded.
 

More From This Section

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Andhra allots 6,000 acres to BPCL for ₹96,000 cr refinery near port

What a difference six years make? Pre-Covid, India was catching up with China in the race for solar supremacy. Post-pandemic, India has slowed while China has surged. In 2018, the difference between India and China's solar energy capacity additions w

ENGIE secures 100 MW solar project in Barmer from SECI in Rajasthan

vascon

Vascon Engineers wins ₹161 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi

investment

Tide to invest ₹6,000 crore in India, create 800 new jobs over five years

TCS

TCS to create 5,000 jobs in UK, launches AI Experience Zone in London

Topics : DSP group Tata Sons RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon