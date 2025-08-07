Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DSP Mutual Fund unveils India's first passive flexicap quality index fund

The scheme tracks the Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30 Index and uses momentum-based allocation to shift between largecaps and small- and midcaps for alpha generation

Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund at the Press Conference DSP Mutual Fund Launches India’s First Flexicap Index Fund in Mumbai on Thursday, 7th August, 2025- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

Image: Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund at the Press Conference DSP Mutual Fund Launches India’s First Flexicap Index Fund in Mumbai on Thursday, 7th August, 2025- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

DSP Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of the industry’s first passive flexicap fund.
 
The scheme, centred around the quality theme, will mirror the Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30 Index, which includes the top 10 stocks each from the Nifty100 Quality 30, Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50, and Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 indices.
 
The fund house expects the quality theme, which has underperformed the ‘value’ theme in recent years, to witness mean reversion going forward.
 
According to the fund house, the scheme — DSP Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30 Index Fund — addresses key challenges faced by investors, such as identifying high-quality stocks and automating optimal allocation to large, mid, and small caps.
 
 
Apart from stock selection and the quality theme, the fund house will leverage relative momentum in largecap and small- and midcap (SMID) segments of the market to generate alpha. The scheme will have a 67 per cent allocation in SMIDs and 33 per cent in largecaps when the relative momentum is in favour of SMIDs. In case of a shift in trend, largecaps will have a 67 per cent allocation.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

