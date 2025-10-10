Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Trusts meeting avoids Tata Sons control debate after govt talks

Trustees focus on philanthropic initiatives as government urges both factions to settle differences amid tensions over Tata Sons' board and governance

The Tata Trusts’ board is currently split between two factions — one led by Noel Tata, the Tata family patriarch, and the other by Mehli Mistry, a close confidant of the late Ratan Tata. | Photo: Facebook

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Within days of the Modi government’s intervention, the trustees of Tata Trusts avoided any contentious discussions related to Tata Sons at their meeting on Friday, choosing instead to focus on charitable and philanthropic initiatives.
 
Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons—the holding company of the $150 billion Tata group—has been grappling with internal divisions over board nominations, a proposal to list Tata Sons, and the removal of Vijay Singh, the Trusts’ nominee on the Tata Sons board.
 
Friday’s meeting was notably subdued after Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged both factions to resolve their differences amicably and avoid disruptions to the group’s operations, which span sectors including technology, steel, automobiles, and aviation.
 
 
Two camps emerge within Tata Trusts
 
The Tata Trusts’ board is currently split between two factions — one led by Noel Tata, the Tata family patriarch, and the other by Mehli Mistry, a close confidant of the late Ratan Tata.

Noel is backed by Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, while Mistry is supported by former Citibank India head Pramit Jhaveri, senior advocate Darius Khambata, and Jehangir H. Jehangir, the Pune-based promoter of Jehangir Hospital.
 
Flashpoint over Tata Sons board representation
 
In September, the Trusts withdrew Vijay Singh, a former defence secretary, as their nominee on the Tata Sons board, citing his age. The move was opposed by Noel Tata and Srinivasan but supported by Mistry, Jhaveri, and Khambata in the Dorabji Tata Trust, and by Jehangir in the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, while Singh recused himself.
 
Later, Noel, Srinivasan, and Singh voted against Mistry’s proposed appointment to the Tata Sons board, in which Mistry recused himself.
 
Government intervention tempers tensions
 
Some trustees had feared that Venu Srinivasan might be targeted during Friday’s meeting, but following the government’s intervention, the issue was left off the agenda.
 
As of now, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan continue to represent Tata Trusts on the Tata Sons board. None of the trustees commented publicly on the outcome of the meeting.
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

