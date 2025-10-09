Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Andhra Pradesh allots 6K acres land to BPCL for ₹96K cr refinery project

Andhra Pradesh allots 6K acres land to BPCL for ₹96K cr refinery project

The state government also announced in-principle approval of total financial incentives to BPCL, up to 75 per cent of the capital expenditure over a period of 20 years from the commencement of project

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the allotment of 6,000 acres of land to state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for setting up a greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical project near Ramayapatnam port in Nellore district, on a cost basis.
 
The state also announced in-principle approval of total financial incentives to BPCL, up to 75 per cent of the capital expenditure over a period of 20 years from the commencement of project activities, said a government order dated October 7.
 
The state government will provide a capital subsidy of 43.5 per cent in 15 instalments, 100 per cent GST refund for the operational phase, refund of SGST (including ineligible) and the state share in IGST/CGST during construction, reimbursement of CSS charges collected by the state, and 100 per cent waiver on stamp duty and registration fees.
 
 
BPCL has estimated a project cost of over Rs 96,000 crore for the upcoming project in Andhra Pradesh and proposed an operational capacity for the refinery ranging between 9 and 12 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa).
 
Of the total investment, BPCL would spend Rs 4,843 crore in the current financial year 2025-26 (FY26), followed by investments of Rs 9,686 crore in FY27, Rs 14,529 crore in FY28, Rs 29,059 crore in FY29, and Rs 38,745 crore in FY30.
 
The 6,000-acre land allotted by the state would be utilised by BPCL to operate refinery and petrochemical units spread over an area of 2,333 acres, administrative maintenance and product tanks over 1,085 acres, green hydrogen/renewables over 1,000 acres, and a crude oil terminal over 800 acres.
 
The state government said BPCL is requested to complete all phases of the project and start commercial operations by January 2029. The oil marketing company is setting up a new refinery in Andhra Pradesh to meet rising domestic fuel demand while also increasing petroleum exports.

More From This Section

Coal India

Rainfall caused decline in September coal output at CIL: G Kishan Reddy

HSBC

HSBC India to allocate $1 bn in non-dilutive debt capital for startups

Signature Global

Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo flags rising competition, slower growth in India beverage market

Tata steel

Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Topics : Andhra Pradesh BPCL Refinery projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon