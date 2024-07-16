Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SpiceJet CFO Ashish Kumar resigns less than 2 years after appointment

The airline also announced the appointment of Joyakesh Podder as the new head of finance, designated as deputy CFO of the company from July 15

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

On Monday, SpiceJet reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 118 crore in the March quarter of FY24. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Struggling carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Ashish Kumar has resigned from the company, less than two years of his appointment.
The airline also announced the appointment of Joyakesh Podder as the new head of finance, designated as deputy CFO of the company from July 15.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kumar was appointed as the CFO in September 2022.
"SpiceJet announces the appointment of Joyakesh Podder as the new Head of Finance designated as Dy Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from 15 July 2024. The company also announces the resignation of Ashish Kumar, who served as the Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer," SpiceJet said in the statement.
Podder was offered this role in April this year and has joined the SpiceJet team to lead the finance department and support the company's strategic financial initiatives, the company said.
This will be his second stint at the Gurugram-based airline.
A seasoned chartered accountant with over three decades of experience brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, the airline said.
Podder has held various positions with companies such as Go First, Mahindra, and Reliance as well as global consultancy firm PwC, among others, with significant contributions in the aviation, hospitality, and telecom sectors, SpiceJet said.
On Monday, SpiceJet reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 118 crore in the March quarter of FY24.
However, for the December quarter of the same year, the airline posted a loss of Rs 301.45 crore against a profit of Rs 106.82 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full 2023-24 fiscal year, the airline posted a loss of Rs 409.43 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Photo: Bloomberg

SpiceJet shares fly 7% on six-fold jump in Q4 profit; gains 15% in 2 days

Spicejet

SpiceJet posts net loss for sixth consecutive year amid ongoing cash crunch

Spicejet

SpiceJet posts 6-fold jump in profit to Rs 119 cr for March quarter

Spicejet

SpiceJet employee slaps CISF man in argument at Jaipur airport, arrested

SpiceJet

SpiceJet faces new financial crisis over unpaid provident fund dues

Topics : SpiceJet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon