At Wipro, future hikes to depend on upskilling, reskilling, says HR boss



Saurabh Govil, the company's head of human resources, told this to the Times of India during an interview, while emphasising the importance of acquiring "niche skills" such as generative AI and cybersecurity. Wipro has stated that future salary hikes for its employees would be based on their efforts to upskill and reskill themselves.



Govil, who has been Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for over 30 years, also mentioned the increasing role of generative AI in the company. As this technology progresses, routine tasks like analysis will be automated, shifting employees' focus towards more complex work. In the interview, Govil stated that new employees will no longer be hired with a straight 30 per cent pay raise, which was done in 2021 when there were many opportunities and high attrition rates. However, those who possess niche skills such as generative AI and cybersecurity will receive a premium.



These comments from Wipro's HR chief come at a time when 92 per cent of incoming freshers have accepted the company's proposal to start at a lower salary (Rs 3.5 lakh per year) compared to the original offer (Rs 6.5 lakh per year), according to a report by Hindustan Times. Regarding Wipro's use of artificial intelligence, Govil explained that the company aims to have 80 per cent of HR queries handled by bots. Human resources professionals will then be able to concentrate on coaching managers and leaders in team building and improving their management skills.

Also Read Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed Wipro salary cut for Turbo freshers raises alarm bells for Elite candidates Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23 Salaries in India to rise 10% in 2023, highest in Asia-Pacific: WTW report As layoffs continue, companies may tweak processes to determine appraisals JSW Cement signs $50 mn green loan agreement with French lender BNP Paribas With demand for headsets, POCO India eyes 75-80% business growth in 2023 Maruti to launch its own alternate for Innova in collaboration with Toyota Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301 Vivo exits German market after OnePlus, OPPO due to patent dispute



With courses becoming easily accessible and affordable, companies also appear to be expecting employees to take advantage of these. However, whether Wipro will provide any monetary or any other forms of support to employees pursuing any form of upskilling and reskilling was not mentioned in the interview. Reskilling and upskilling became buzzwords among corporates during the Covid-19 lockdowns that required people to quickly adapt to new work environments. Online skilling platforms like Unacademy and upGrad joined the unicorn club in September 2020, and 2021, respectively due to the surge in demand for online courses.