Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301



Given its reliable and small-capacity engine, Hero's Passion has earned a reputation of being a workhorse in the Indian countryside and small towns alike. The motorcycle comes powered with a 100cc BS-VI, phase-2 compliant engine that returns 5.9 kW at 8,000 rpm. The engine produces 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. World's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of its popular motorcycle Passion+ for the Indian market, the company informed in a press release. The new Passion+ is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi).



The bike comes with a low saddle height of 790 mm that allows riders of all sizes to access the two-wheeler with ease and comfort. Hero's Passion, along with its best-selling product, Splendor, and HF Deluxe is a very fuel-efficient two-wheelers and a hit among buyers looking for a budget-friendly commuting experience.

Speaking at the launch of the motorcycle, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Hero MotoCorp, Ranjivjit Singh said, “The iconic brand Passion, which has defined the parameters of style, reliability and comfort in the motorcycle category, has truly undergone a transformation over the past decade. The overwhelming trust of our customers in the brand and their enduring affinity with Passion have encouraged us to introduce it in a refreshed avatar. With its stylish looks and exciting features for riders’ convenience, we are confident that the new Passion+ will grow its appeal among the customers and further strengthen our presence in the segment.”