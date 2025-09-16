Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer, board member

Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer, board member

Unilever has confirmed Srinivas Phatak as CFO and member of its board and leadership executive after a six-month acting tenure, citing his industry expertise and strong performance

Srinivas Phatak

Srinivas Phatak will also be eligible to receive an annual bonus, performance share plan awards, and localisation support, in line with Unilever’s existing remuneration policy

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unilever Plc on Tuesday announced the appointment of Srinivas Phatak as its chief financial officer. He has also been appointed to the board and the Unilever Leadership Executive with immediate effect, the company said in a filing on its website.
 
In February 2025, the maker of Dove soaps announced that Phatak, then deputy chief financial officer and group controller, would become acting CFO and that a full search would be initiated to appoint a permanent CFO.
 
“Following that process, the Unilever board is in unanimous agreement that Srinivas is the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO,” the company said in its release.
 
 
Phatak will receive annual fixed pay of 1.175 million euros. He will also be eligible to receive an annual bonus, performance share plan awards, and localisation support, in line with Unilever’s existing remuneration policy.
 
Fernando Fernandez, chief executive officer, said in the release, “Srinivas has been a great partner over the last six months as acting CFO and over many years as part of the Unilever leadership team. He brings financial rigour, strategic clarity, and a sharp eye for value creation. His leadership and constructive challenge will be very valuable in driving consistent volume growth, margin expansion, and advancing our growth story. I’m confident that, together with the team, we can build a scalable marketing and sales engine that delivers executional excellence across all channels.” 
Phatak Started his career at ITC as assistant manager-audit in 1996 and then went on to join Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1999 as finance manager.  

Also Read

Srinivas Phatak

Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

Fernando Fernandez

Unilever 'will disproportionately' invest in India, says Fernandez

hindustan unilever

Unilever India's new CEO tasked with invigorating a sluggish consumer giant

unilever

Unilever proposes Peter ter Kulve as CEO of listed ice cream unit

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex rise to highest since July; Auto, media drive gains; SMIDs advance

In December 2017, he was appointed as the CFO of HUL and vice president finance South Asia. 
 
Phatak succeeds Graeme Pitkethly who was CFO till May 2024. 
 

More From This Section

Suzlon

Suzlon bags 838 MW project order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Antitrust, Anti-trust trials, competitions

CCI raids steel makers Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless in antitrust case

Spicejet

SpiceJet adds 8 more Boeing 737s, boosting fleet ahead of festive season

Adani Ports

Sanctioned Russian oil tanker reroutes to Vadinar after Adani port ban

Nayara

Govt taps Uco Bank to manage payments for Nayara Energy after EU sanctions

Topics : Unilever Hindustan Unilever Ltd Hindustan Unilever unilever india Indian CFOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon