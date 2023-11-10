Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Srinivasan Services Trust to invest Rs 20 cr in 3-yrs on education infra

Srinivasan Services Trust said in the last 27 years, it has renovated about 1,000 anganwadis and over 800 schools at Rs 40 crore

education, schools, girls education, students, rural education

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company and auto-components maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has lined up Rs 20 crore investment plan spread over the next three years, towards renovation of education infrastructure in rural areas.
Srinivasan Services Trust said in the last 27 years, it has renovated about 1,000 anganwadis and over 800 schools at Rs 40 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a press release on Friday, the Trust, commemorating National Education Day (November 11), said it plans to invest Rs 20 crore in the next three years towards the renovation of rural education infrastructure through the 'Namma School Foundation'.
"As we celebrate National Education Day, I am proud to reflect on the transformative journey of Srinivasan Services Trust in Tamil Nadu. Over the past 27 years,T has dedicated Rs 13 crore to renovating more than 400 primary schools, ensuring a conducive environment for learning. In the last two years, our focus has shifted towards holistic development, with 100 schools receiving comprehensive renovations." Srinivasan Services Trust Chairman Swaran Singh said.
"The hygiene facilities in high schools specifically for the girl child is of special focus forT. Last few years, we have provided these facilities in more than 260 schools investing Rs 12 crore. Through the Namma School Foundation,T will be investing Rs 20 crore in education for the next three years," the former IAS officer said.
"The engagement of teachers, children, parents, and the community is pivotal in maintaining these upgraded facilities.T is committed to creating model schools in each of the districts it works in.T extends its commitment beyond infrastructure, conducting over 200 medical camps, benefitting over 6,000 children, emphasising health and hygiene," he added.

Also Read

Sundaram-Clayton picks up additional stake in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Sundaram Alternates launches Rs 1,500 cr realty private credit fund

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Dabur's Burman family seeks probe in sale of share, Religare denies charges

Torrent, Zydus collaborate to bring liver disease treatment to India

Singapore's CapitaLand secures $155 mn loan for data center in India

Hero MotoCorp's Munjal used others' forex for self-expenditure abroad: ED

Welspun Corp's EPIC signs Rs 1,000-cr contract with Saudi Aramco

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian education rural education Education in India

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon