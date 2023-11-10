Srinivasan Services Trust to invest Rs 20 cr in 3-yrs on education infra

Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company and auto-components maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has lined up Rs 20 crore investment plan spread over the next three years, towards renovation of education infrastructure in rural areas.

Srinivasan Services Trust said in the last 27 years, it has renovated about 1,000 anganwadis and over 800 schools at Rs 40 crore.

In a press release on Friday, the Trust, commemorating National Education Day (November 11), said it plans to invest Rs 20 crore in the next three years towards the renovation of rural education infrastructure through the 'Namma School Foundation'.

"As we celebrate National Education Day, I am proud to reflect on the transformative journey of Srinivasan Services Trust in Tamil Nadu. Over the past 27 years,T has dedicated Rs 13 crore to renovating more than 400 primary schools, ensuring a conducive environment for learning. In the last two years, our focus has shifted towards holistic development, with 100 schools receiving comprehensive renovations." Srinivasan Services Trust Chairman Swaran Singh said.

"The hygiene facilities in high schools specifically for the girl child is of special focus forT. Last few years, we have provided these facilities in more than 260 schools investing Rs 12 crore. Through the Namma School Foundation,T will be investing Rs 20 crore in education for the next three years," the former IAS officer said.

"The engagement of teachers, children, parents, and the community is pivotal in maintaining these upgraded facilities.T is committed to creating model schools in each of the districts it works in.T extends its commitment beyond infrastructure, conducting over 200 medical camps, benefitting over 6,000 children, emphasising health and hygiene," he added.

