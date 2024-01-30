Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Star Health Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 37.5% to Rs 289.55 cr

The net commission of the health insurer dropped 13.11 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 349.85 crore from Rs 402.64 crore

health insurance, insurance

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The largest standalone health insurer, Star Health Insurance, posted a 37.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 289.55 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24, as compared to Rs 210.47 crore in the year-ago period, supported by healthy growth in premium and a fall in commissions expenditure.

The net profit jumped by 131 per cent from Rs 125.30 crore in Q2 FY24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new business premium of the company increased by 16 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,605.81 crore from Rs 3,096.68 crore. The net investment income of the firm jumped 40.58 per cent to Rs 162.64 crore from the year ago.

The net commission of the health insurer dropped 13.11 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 349.85 crore from Rs 402.64 crore.

The solvency ratio of the insurer rose to 223 per cent from 217 per cent. The minimum regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.

The combined ratio, which is a measure of the profitability of the general insurer, increased to 97.30 per cent from 94.81 per cent in the year-ago period. A combined ratio of less than 100 is considered to be better; it indicates that the insurer is earning more through premiums as compared to claims paid and the operating expense incurred. Therefore, it is better for the company if the combined ratio is lower.

The claims ratio of the company was 67.69 per cent, up from 63.75 per cent in Q2 FY24. The health insurance industry typically witnesses higher claims during the monsoon period due to rainy season-related diseases, whereas historically, insurance premium income is higher towards the end of the financial year considering the tax benefits available to policyholders.

Also Read

Social Stock Exchange: Tax benefits among the industry's top demands

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Insurer Star Health announces alliance with Standard Chartered Bank

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah in BJP's star campaigners' list

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

SpiceJet to launch eight flights to Ayodhya on Feb 1, Scindia to inaugurate

Kore.ai, startup building conversational AI, secures $150 mn in funding

KPIT Technologies Q3 results: Profit after tax up 50.6% at Rs 156 crore

Profit booking in RIL pulls down indices; Sensex ends 802 points lower

Blackstone's Aadhar Housing Finance targets $600 million India IPO: Report

Topics : Star Health Insurance Health Insurance Insurance industry Tax benefits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon