close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Steelbird lines up Rs 250 crore capex for new plant in Tamil Nadu's Hosur

In an interaction with PTI, Steelbird MD Rajeev Kapur said the plant has been envisaged to cater to the aftermarket and demand from various OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading helmet maker Steelbird Hi-tech India aims to invest over Rs 250 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as it looks to scale up capacity to cater to rising demand, according to a top company official.
The company, which has four plants each in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Noida, is looking to roll out over 20,000 units from the Hosur plant in two years time.
In an interaction with PTI, Steelbird MD Rajeev Kapur said the plant has been envisaged to cater to the aftermarket and demand from various OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) based in South India.
"In the initial phase, we are looking to invest Rs 100 crore in the project. The total capex spread over two years would be in the range of Rs 250 crore," he noted.
The plant is expected to be functional over the next two years, Kapur said.
The company is in the final stages of acquiring the land for the facility, he added.
Steelbird is also expanding its manufacturing capacity at existing plants in Baddi and has earmarked a capex of Rs 105 crore for the same. After the process is over, the company will be able to scale up production to 50,000 units a day from 20,000 units right now.
"The expansion work has already begun and we expect to produce 10 million helmet units this fiscal year," Kapur said.
By the end of next year, the company plans to expand the overall production to 15 million helmets a year, he added.
Kapur noted that demand for helmets is expected to grow robustly in the domestic market with the government enforcing laws to enforce helmet usage in the country.
Kapur said the company is looking to close the current fiscal with a topline of over Rs 600 crore from around Rs 554 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.
"By 2026-27, we are eyeing the turnover to touch the Rs 1,300 crore mark," he added.

Also Read

Steelbird lines up Rs 105 cr capex to ramp up production capacity

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Ensure safety measures in firecracker factories: Palaniswami urges TN govt

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

2W replacement tyre demand in rural market yet to see full revival: CEAT MD

MCD slaps Rs 5 lakh penalty on Godrej Properties' arm for violating norms

Uttarakhand CM releases Rs 90 crore subsidy to 40 industrial units

NLC targetting 17 GW capacity by 2030, to invest Rs 82,700 cr: CMD

PPBL 'at farm' length from One97 Communications, says Paytm CEO Sharma

Kapur noted that the company is also diversifying into other growing segments like baby care products and toys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Capex Investment Tamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon