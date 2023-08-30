Confirmation

Maruti to Amul: Disney Star onboards 18 sponsors for Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17 and the tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Asia Cup

Asia Cup. Photo: @Pakistancricket

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, has onboarded 18 sponsors for the tournament across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

In a statement, the company said that sponsors include brands such as Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, Jindal Panther, BPCL, My11Circle, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Amul, Maruti, Berger, McEnroe, Thums Up, Amazon Pay, MRF, Policy Bazaar, Tira from Reliance Retail and ICICI PRU MF.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17, and the tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. It will kick off with a match between Pakistan and Nepal at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The tournament is being hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"Cricket fever is at an all-time high as sports fans across India wait in anticipation to watch the 'Men In Blue' in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Brands across categories are equally excited and have come forward to collaborate with Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar to further their business objectives and get closer to millions of fans," said Ajit Varghese, head of network (Ad Sales), Disney Star.

"We are thrilled with the positive response received for the Asia Cup and are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cricketing experience across both TV and Digital."

The company added that collaborating with these prestigious sponsors "underscores the network's dedication to delivering an exciting and immersive tournament for Cricket fans".

"Additionally, the country is waiting in anticipation to watch the 'Greatest Rivalry' unfurl between India vs Pakistan, which will present a golden opportunity for brands to reach an unparalleled audience across the country," it said.

The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.
Topics : Asia Cup Disney streaming service Disney India Maruti Suzuki Amul HUL BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

