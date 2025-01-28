Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sundaram Home Finance Q3 results: N et profit at Rs 62.55 cr

Sundaram Home Finance Q3 results: N et profit at Rs 62.55 cr

Sundaram Home Finance has recorded a net profit of Rs 62.55 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

q3

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sundaram Home Finance has recorded a net profit of Rs 62.55 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based company, a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, had registered a net profit of Rs 62.28 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Disbursements made during the quarter under review increased by 35 per cent to Rs 1,692 crore as against Rs 1,252 crore recorded in the same quarter of last financial year.

Net profit for the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 173.09 crore, as against Rs 179.03 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last financial year.

 

Disbursements made during the nine month period surged by 29 per cent to Rs 4,588 crore, as compared to Rs 3,569 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

Also Read

Sundaram Finance Ltd

Sundaram Home Finance to expand in tier-3 towns of Western Tamil Nadu

Q2 earnings, Q2

Sundaram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 340.09 cr

Sundaram Finance Ltd

Sundaram Home Finance eyes Rs 450 cr disbursements in Maharashtra this year

India vs England 3rd T20 live updates

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: India will look to seal the series in Rajkot

Top goal scorers in Europe

Leading goal scorers in Europe's top 5 football leagues this season

The Assets Under Management (AUM) as on December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 14,577 crore, a rise of 14 per cent from Rs 12,800 crore recorded as on December 31, 2023. 

"There has been a positive growth trajectory in our disbursements in the first nine months of the year driven by end user demand, increased affordability and expansion of metros and growth of smaller towns. The newly launched Emerging Business segment has shown good growth in the initial phase even as we continue to understand the new market and the customer segment," Sundaram Home Finance MD D Lakshminarayanan said in a company statement on Tuesday.

During the first nine months of the financial year, the company opened 12 new branches outside the southern market and added over 500 employees. It forayed into Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh market in the Emerging Business segment, while expanding presence in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with the opening of new branches.

In December 2024, the company made an all time record monthly disbursements of Rs 618 crore.

On the outlook, Lakshminarayanan said, "Our record disbursement in December is testimony to the company leveraging the growth opportunities across market segments and geographies. We are hopeful that this growth trajectory will continue in the near term in both the prime and emerging business segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta's Rs 1 trillion aluminium refinery to be built in Odisha's Raygada

Deepseek, ChatGPT

DeepSeek's new AI chatbot censors answers on sensitive Chinese topics

Vande Bharat

Alstom bags Rs 1,285 cr contract to supply parts for Vande Bharat trainsets

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto board member for sales and marketing, was in Gurugram on Tuesday as deliveries of the Kylaq began.

India could be among top 3 markets for us in 2025: Skoda's Martin Jahn

Micron

Tata Projects to finish construction of Micron's semiconductor plant by Dec

Topics : Sundaram Finance Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon