DeepSeek's new AI chatbot censors answers on sensitive Chinese topics

In 2023, China issued regulations requiring companies to conduct a security review and obtain approvals before their products can be publicly launched

The chatbot's ultimate impact on the AI industry is still unclear, but it appears to censor answers on sensitive Chinese topics, a practice commonly seen on China's internet. | Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek's new artificial intelligence chatbot has sparked discussions about the competition between China and the US in AI development, with many users flocking to test the rival of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

DeepSeek's AI assistant became the No. 1 downloaded free app on Apple's iPhone store on Tuesday afternoon and its launch made Wall Street tech superstars' stocks tumble. Observers are eager to see whether the Chinese company has matched America's leading AI companies at a fraction of the cost. 

The chatbot's ultimate impact on the AI industry is still unclear, but it appears to censor answers on sensitive Chinese topics, a practice commonly seen on China's internet.

 

In 2023, China issued regulations requiring companies to conduct a security review and obtain approvals before their products can be publicly launched.

Here are some answers The Associated Press received from DeepSeek's new chatbot and ChatGPT:  What does Winnie the Pooh mean in China?  For many Chinese, the Winnie the Pooh character is a playful taunt of President Xi Jinping. Chinese censors in the past briefly banned social media searches for the bear in mainland China.

ChatGPT got that idea right. It said Winnie the Pooh had become a symbol of political satire and resistance, often used to mock or criticise Xi. It explained that internet users started comparing Xi to the bear over similarities in their physical appearances.

DeepSeek's chatbot said the bear is a beloved cartoon character that is adored by countless children and families in China, symbolising joy and friendship.

Then, abruptly, it said the Chinese government is dedicated to providing a wholesome cyberspace for its citizens".

It added that all online content is managed following Chinese laws and socialist core values, with the aim of protecting national security and social stability.

Who is the current US president?  It might be easy for many people to answer, but both AI chatbots mistakenly said Joe Biden, whose term ended last week, because their data was last updated in October 2023. But they both tried to be responsible by reminding users to verify with updated sources.

What happened during the military crackdown in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in June 1989?  The 1989 crackdown saw government troops open fire on student-led pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, resulting in hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths. The event remains a taboo subject in mainland China.

DeepSeek's chatbot answered, Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.

But ChatGPT gave a detailed answer on what it called one of the most significant and tragic events in modern Chinese history. The chatbot talked about the background of the massive protests, the estimated casualties and the legacy.

What is the state of US-China relations?  DeepSeek's chatbot's answer echoed China's official statements, saying the relationship between the world's two largest economies is one of the most important bilateral relationships globally. It said China is committed to developing ties with the US based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

We hope that the United States will work with China to meet each other halfway, properly manage differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and push forward the healthy and stable development of China-US relations, it said.

ChatGPT's answer was more nuanced. It said the state of the US-China relationship is complex, characterised by a mix of economic interdependence, geopolitical rivalry and collaboration on global issues. It highlighted key topics including the two countries' tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan, their technological competition and more.

The relationship between the US and China remains tense but crucial, part of its answer said.

Is Taiwan part of China?  Again like the Chinese official narrative DeepSeek's chatbot said Taiwan has been an integral part of China since ancient times.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are connected by blood, jointly committed to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, it said.

ChatGPT said the answer depends on one's perspective, while laying out China and Taiwan's positions and the views of the international community. It said from a legal and political standpoint, China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and the island democracy operates as a de facto independent country with its own government, economy and military.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence China ChatGPT

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

