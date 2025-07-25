Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

The food delivery giant moves to strengthen board independence following public listing

With this natural progression after Swiggy's successful IPO last year, the board has made significant strides towards an independent structure, aligning with best practices for publicly listed companies.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Food-delivery giant Swiggy has appointed Faraz Khalid, CEO of Middle Eastern e-commerce platform Noon, as an independent director, while two representatives of major investors resigned from the company's board.
 
The move, subject to shareholder approval, comes as Sumer Juneja and Anand Daniel—who represented SoftBank and Accel, respectively—stepped down from their non-executive director roles at the on-demand delivery platform.
 
"Faraz (Khalid) is among the most visionary leaders in e-commerce, bringing extensive expertise in integrating advanced technology, scaling operations, and delivering superior customer experiences," said Sriharsha Majety, Founder and Group CEO of Swiggy.
 
Khalid is the CEO of Noon, the Middle East’s leading consumer commerce platform. Under his leadership, noon has evolved into an e-commerce, quick commerce, and food delivery platform. He previously co-founded Namshi, helping establish it as a regional fashion leader. Khalid is recognised for his strategic vision and innovation in shaping the region’s digital economy. 
 

Non-independent directors Sumer Juneja and Anand Daniel are stepping back from board representation following a period of significant progress and value creation at Swiggy. This transition reflects their confidence in the company’s strategic direction, executive leadership, and governance framework.
 
With this natural progression after Swiggy’s successful IPO last year, the board has made significant strides towards an independent structure, aligning with best practices for publicly listed companies.
 
"We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Sumer (Juneja) and Anand (Daniel) for their invaluable contributions," said Anand Kripalu, independent director and chairperson of Swiggy. "Both have been associated with Swiggy since the early days, and their confidence and counsel have been instrumental in helping the management team build Swiggy into one of India's most beloved consumer internet brands."

Topics : Swiggy e-commerce companies Food delivery

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

