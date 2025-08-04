Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons-backed Tata Capital files updated draft papers with Sebi for IPO

Tata Sons-backed Tata Capital files updated draft papers with Sebi for IPO

Tata Capital files updated draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for its IPO, with Tata Sons to sell 230 million shares. The listing is mandated by the RBI by September 2025

Tata Capital has been mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to list on the bourses by September 2025, as it is classified as an upper-layer NBFC.| Photo: Company website

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Tata Capital, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) of the Tata Group, on Monday filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its mandatory listing on the bourses by September 2025.
 
The company has already received the market regulator’s approval for its IPO.
 
According to the draft papers, the initial public offering (IPO) will consist of a total of 475.82 million shares, including a fresh issue of 210 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 265.82 million shares.
 
Tata Sons, which owns 88.6% of Tata Capital, will offload 230 million shares in the OFS, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offload 35.82 million shares. IFC holds a 1.8% stake in the NBFC.
 
 
The NBFC plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to augment its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including those related to onward lending. 

Tata Capital initially filed confidential IPO papers in April and received approval from India’s market regulator last month to proceed. As part of the process, companies are required to submit an updated draft red herring prospectus and allow time for public feedback before filing the final version.
 
Tata Capital has been mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to list on the bourses by September 2025, as it is classified as an upper-layer NBFC.
 
The Tata Sons-backed NBFC firm earned a net profit of Rs 3,664.66 crore in FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 3,150.21 crore in FY24 and Rs 3,029.2 crore in FY23.
 
The company's revenue from core operations stood at Rs 28,312.74 crore in FY25, while its net worth stands at Rs 32,587.82 crore as of March 31, 2025.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, JP Morgan, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

Topics : Tata Capital Tata Capital Financial Services Tata Sons

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

