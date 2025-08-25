Monday, August 25, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Star expects AC sales to rise around 20% on tax cut boost, says MD

The eventual tax rate on ACs is not clear but it is now at the maximum 28 per cent, so the planned cut should help dealers and manufacturers, who have struggled this year due to a cooler summer

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star

Blue Star, which had forecast growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent in room AC sales volumes for the year to March, now expects an increase of up to 20 per cent in India's price-sensitive market: B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star

India's Blue Star expects its room air conditioner sales to beat the company's previous forecast this financial year, thanks to new government plans to slash consumption taxes, a top executive said.

In the nation's biggest tax overhaul since 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month announced plans to cut taxes on the purchase of everyday goods and appliances from October, a move aimed at boosting consumption in the world's most populous nation as trade tensions with the US grow.

Blue Star, which had forecast growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent in room AC sales volumes for the year to March, now expects an increase of up to 20 per cent in India's price-sensitive market, Managing Director B. Thiagarajan told Reuters on Friday.

 

The eventual tax rate on ACs is not clear but it is now at the maximum 28 per cent, so the planned cut should help dealers and manufacturers, who have struggled this year due to a cooler summer.

"From 28 per cent for ... air conditioner to (potentially) 18 per cent is something which nobody would have dreamt of," Thiagarajan said by phone. "Now this is an extraordinary step, and it will boost demand especially in a year where summer season has failed."

Blue Star's unitary products business, which sells room ACs and commercial refrigeration systems, made up nearly half its revenue of ₹11,977 crore ($1.37 billion) last year, when it commanded a market share of close to 14 per cent in room ACs.

But there is going to be short-term pain for Blue Star and the $4 billion sector that also includes Tata Group's Voltas and Japan's Daikin, as consumers postpone AC purchases until the tax cuts take effect.

Industry watchers say electronics retailers could experience slow sales in the run-up to the Hindu festival of Deepavali in October, by which time Modi said the cuts would take effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blue Star air conditioners air conditioner GST cuts

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

