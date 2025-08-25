Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties sells 683 units worth over ₹1k cr in Hyderabad project

Recently, Godrej Properties acquired 7.82-acre of land in Hyderabad through the auction process for ₹548 crore. Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has sold 683 housing units for more than ₹1,000 crore in its new residential project in Hyderabad, driven by strong consumer demand.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has sold inventory worth over ₹1,000 crore in its project 'Godrej Regal Pavilion' located at Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.

The project was launched earlier this month.

At the launch, the company had sold 683 homes with a total area of 1.20 million square feet.

The total developable area in this large project is 4.14 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,600 crore.

 

On the customers' response, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad's strong growth potential."  Recently, Godrej Properties acquired 7.82-acre of land in Hyderabad through the auction process for ₹548 crore.

This upcoming project would have an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

It has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.

The company has ventured into many tier II cities for the development of residential plots in large townships.

Godrej Properties has been aggressively acquiring land parcels, both through outright purchases and joint ventures with landowners, to expand its business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Godrej Properties Hyderabad housing housing sector

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

