BikeWo, Flipkart logistics arm partner on EV Push for last-mile delivery

BikeWo, Flipkart logistics arm partner on EV Push for last-mile delivery

BikeWo and Flipkart's Instakart launch over 1,300 EVs across seven states to boost sustainable last-mile logistics with AI-led route optimisation and real-time tracking

BikeWo Green Tech Ltd, BikeWo (Photo: Upstox)

BikeWo said it has strengthened its position in the electric logistics space, partnering with companies across sectors to deliver zero-emission last-mile services. (Photo: Upstox)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

BikeWo Green Tech Ltd, a green mobility startup, has entered into a strategic partnership with Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, the logistics arm of the Flipkart Group, to support last-mile delivery operations using electric vehicles (EVs).
 
The collaboration has launched operations across seven states, deploying over 1,300 tech-enabled green vehicles through Flipkart’s delivery hubs. The initiative aims to enhance delivery speed and reliability while advancing sustainable logistics.
 
“This is more than a partnership; it’s a shared commitment to climate-conscious growth,” said Manideep Katepalli, managing director of BikeWo Green Tech Ltd. “As e-commerce volumes rise, it’s crucial that logistics keeps pace not just in speed, but in sustainability.”
   
Operations will be executed through a structured framework, consisting of trained delivery personnel, integrated route planning, and adherence to service-level expectations. Additionally, regular submission of hub-wise capacity plans and compliance with stringent safety, data security, and performance protocols defined by Instakart Services Pvt Ltd will be ensured. 

Activities under this partnership will be carried out using BikeWo's integrated technology platform, which supports AI-driven route optimisation, hub-wise capacity planning, and real-time performance tracking. This infrastructure is expected to enhance efficiency and scalability while reducing the carbon footprint of traditional logistics operations.
 
The partnership represents a significant step for both firms in their environmental initiatives. Flipkart aims to transition a large portion of its last-mile delivery fleet to electric vehicles by 2030. This ambition is reflected in its relationship with BikeWo, which combines technology-driven logistics with large-scale sustainability.
 
BikeWo said it has strengthened its position in the electric logistics space, partnering with companies across sectors to deliver zero-emission last-mile services.
 

Topics : Flipkart Electric Vehicles e-commerce companies

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

