close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Tata group companies raise $660 mn as overseas debt to fund operations

Group getting ready for demand surge in next quarters

tata, tata group

The fund raising by the Tata group companies comes on the backdrop of rising demand for their products, and the companies are preparing to expand capacity

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tata group companies, including its holding firm, Tata Sons Pvt, have tapped the overseas debt market to raise funds worth $660 million to fund their operations in the first half of the ongoing financial year as demand for the group's products surge.

Per data source from the Reserve Bank of India, Tata Sons raised $167 million to refinance its old overseas loans while Tata SIA Airlines raised $279 million to import aircraft. Tata Capital Financial Services raised an additional $215 million for on-lending purposes. The group companies are tapping the overseas markets even as the cost of funds are now far higher after the US Federal Reserve undertook 11 consecutive rate hikes, including four rate hikes in 2023.

Bankers said the Tata group’s good track record in repaying its debt on time has come as a big help to raise funds at better rates from overseas. “The Tata group companies have the highest ratings for their debt instruments, and with its good track record, the banks overseas are offering better rates to the conglomerate,” said a banker, asking not to be quoted.

Tata SIA Airlines plans to increase its fleet size to 70 aircraft from 63 aircraft before its planned merger with Air India. The funds raised by the company will be used to pay for aircraft lease and other corporate purposes. The total lending book of the group’s financial services firm, Tata Capital, on a consolidated basis grew by 29 per cent to Rs 119,573 crore as on March 31, 2023, from Rs 92,889 crore as on March 31, 2022, driven by growth in home loan and personal loan/business loans. The share of retail loans increased to 54 per cent of the aggregate portfolio on March 31, 2023, from 52 per cent on March 31, 2022. The loan book has further grown by 6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q1FY2024. In the ongoing festival season, the company expects to increase its retail loan book and hence the fund raising.

The fund raising by the Tata group companies comes on the backdrop of rising demand for their products, and the companies are preparing to expand capacity.

The Tata group joins other conglomerates which are raising funds from overseas. Take for example, the Adani group is planning to raise $4 billion to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Reliance Industries and its subsidiary Reliance Jio have also raised overseas debt worth $2 billion last month and now plan to raise $1.8 billion from local markets via bonds. The Hinduja group is in talks to raise $850 million for the acquisition of Reliance Capital.

Also Read

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Voting on resolution plan for Hinduja Group's Reliance Capital begins today

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Pizza Hut India operator 'cautious' on expansion after 20% sales slump

Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand, posts adjusted EBIT at $1.56 bn in Q3

Moderna tempers 2023 Covid vaccine sales forecast on weaker demand

Dabur appoints former CEC Sushil Chandra as new independent director

WeWork Inc's bankruptcy filing will not impact India biz: CEO Virwani


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Tata group Overseas fund debt resolution

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon