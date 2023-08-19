Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Tata Group owned Titan Co to pay $560 million to raise stake in CaratLane

Titan has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the 91,90,327 equity shares held by the founder of CaratLane Trading Private Limited and his family members

titan, titan eyewear, glasses, spectacles,

Represantational image

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Tata Group-owned Titan Co will acquire an additional 27.18% of equity shares in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading Pvt Ltd for 46.21 billion rupees ($555.81 million), it said in an exchange statement on Saturday.
Titan has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all of the 91,90,327 equity shares held by the founder of CaratLane Trading Private Limited and his family members, representing 27.18% of the total paid-up equity share capital of CaratLane on a fully diluted basis, the release said.
($1 = 83.1400 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Good times for the Swiss watches; 2022 saw highest ever demand in India

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel-making tech

Titan to open 18 international stores of Tanishq in FY24, mainly in gulf

Swiss watches import jump 21% in India first six months of 2023

Ex-wife charged with murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

Alibaba ecommerce arm to hire 2,000 graduates as Big Tech crackdown eases

X to remove the ability for users to block other accounts, says Elon Musk

Adani group firms' m-cap rises by Rs 45,200 crore to one-month high

Jet Airways insolvency: NCLAT asks consortium to file application on terms

Topics : Titan Company Tata group stocks caratlane Jewellery shares

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon