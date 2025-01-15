Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Group partners with IISc to set up medical school, pledges Rs 500 cr

Tata Group partners with IISc to set up medical school, pledges Rs 500 cr

The Tatas and IISc have a century-old legacy of commitment to excellence

Indian Institute of Science, IISc

Tata Group has agreed to contribute Rs 500 crore to support the establishment of the medical school. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata Group announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish the Tata IISc Medical School in the IISc Bengaluru campus.

In an MoU signed on January 14, the Tata Group has agreed to contribute Rs 500 crore to support the establishment of the medical school.

Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said: "Healthcare is one of India's biggest challenges and also one of its greatest opportunities, given the scale at which technology will be able to transform everything from diagnosis to care and community health."  He also expressed hope that with time the institute's emphasis on cutting-edge research and global collaboration will create a highly qualified cadre of physician-scientists trained in the latest approaches to modern medicine.

 

"After a century of contributions to science and engineering, we now have a unique opportunity to create new frontiers in medicine," said Prof G Rangarajan, Director, IISc.

According to him, The Tatas and IISc have a century-old legacy of commitment to excellence.

Also Read

Premiumiphone

Tata Electronics captures 26% share of India's iPhone production

tata, tata group

Tata partners with IISc to set up medical school, to contribute Rs 500 cr

Titan

Titan's bag division eyes Rs 1,000 cr revenue by FY27, plans expansion

Tata Technologies

Tata Electronics gets CCI's nod to acquire majority stake in Pegatron India

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

"The Institute owes its existence to the munificence and far-sighted vision of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who was unparalleled in his philanthropy towards education in India. We are firmly committed to carrying forward this legacy and breaking new ground in creating affordable healthcare solutions for India and the rest of the world," he added.

According to a press note issued by The Tata Group, the medical school will focus on a variety of specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, diabetes and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, integrative medicine, and public health.

The Tata IISc Medical School will offer integrated MD-PhD and other dual degree programmes to create a new cadre of physician-scientists and medical technologists. These students will be trained simultaneously in the medical school as well as science and engineering labs at IISc, combining cutting-edge clinical practice with scientific research, noted the press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta creditors likely to meet in February to approve business split

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital raises $400 mn via maiden dollar-denominated bond issue

Pixxel satellites

Google-backed Pixxel launches India's first private satellite constellation

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital raises $400 million through maiden international bond

Pablo

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

Topics : Tata group Indian Institute of Science IISc N Chandrasekaran India healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon