Tata Motors targets 25% premium hatchback market share with new Altroz

Tata Motors plans to double its premium hatchback share by FY26 with the revamped Altroz, betting on improved styling, tech, and strong demand from tier-2 markets

After the Tiago saw a major update in January, it has seen 20 per cent growth in a quarter in which hatchbacks have not grown, he claimed. | File Image

Sohini DasAnjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Tata Motors is betting on the second-generation Altroz to double its market share in the premium hatchback segment to 25 per cent in FY26.
 
The 25,000–30,000 units a month premium hatch segment accounts for nearly 6–7 per cent of passenger vehicle sales, and is dominated by models like the Baleno from Maruti Suzuki. The Altroz, launched in 2020, enjoyed a peak market share of around 27 per cent in the segment (around 70,000 units annual sales in 2023), and has not seen any major facelifts in the past five years. On Thursday, Tata Motors launched an upgraded Altroz priced between ₹6.89 lakh and ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
 
 
Hatchbacks contributed around 18.86 per cent of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle (PV) sales in FY25. The company holds a 10.2 per cent share in the hatchback segment and an 11.5 per cent share in the premium hatch category.
 

Speaking to Business Standard, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that for any product in their portfolio, the internal aspiration is to always be among the top two or three products of that specific sub-segment. “A successful product generally represents a 25–30 per cent share in that respective segment. Altroz had achieved a share of 25–30 per cent post its launch,” he said, adding that in the past year, Altroz volumes had been impacted due to product ageing.
 
“The new Altroz significantly enhances the product with premium interior and exterior styling, tech and safety enhancements. Leveraging the new refreshed Altroz, we aim to be among the top two to three in the segment and to achieve our rightful share. The current size of this segment is 25,000–30,000 units per month with four players. As per this, we are looking at 6,000–7,000 units per month,” Srivatsa said.
 
Hatchbacks contributed around 22 per cent of PV sales in FY25. Premium hatches form 31 per cent of the overall hatchback segment, which has grown from a 10 per cent share around 10 years ago. Srivatsa is hopeful that while the segment has seen a decline over the last few years, it would stabilise at this level and would not fall further.
 
“We are not playing the entry-level game. We’ve consciously chosen to stay away from the bottom of the pyramid and focus on the premium hatchback segment, which offers better margins and a more engaged customer,” he said.
 
After the Tiago saw a major update in January, it has seen 20 per cent growth in a quarter in which hatchbacks have not grown, he claimed.
 
“Tiago is our most successful nameplate in the entry hatch space. It sees the highest share of first-time car buyers, almost 70 per cent, and plays a crucial role in bringing customers into the Tata fold,” he said.
 
Tier-2 markets play a strong role in driving hatchback growth. Almost 44 per cent of Altroz sales come from tier-2 markets. The share of first-time buyers is also increasing — from 42 per cent in 2020 to 69 per cent in 2025.
 
Tata Motors also has plans to launch an electric avatar of the Altroz, but Srivatsa did not comment on timelines. “Electric is definitely part of our long-term plan. But we’ll only launch an Altroz EV when we can deliver strong range, performance, and cost parity with ICE,” he said.
 
The company is also exploring international markets for PV exports.
 
“We are exploring international markets as mentioned in the past. Currently, we export our cars to Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. We have recently entered the Sri Lankan market with our ICE vehicles (Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and the Tata Curvv) and the Mauritius market (Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev) with our EVs,” Srivatsa said, adding that it is part of their ongoing strategy.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

