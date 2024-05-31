Tata Motors electric vehicle business posts Rs 9,300 crore revenue in FY24

Tata Motors EV business posted revenues of Rs 9,300 crore in the 2023-24 financial year while the growth in volumes and savings in commodity costs helped the business turn Ebitda positive in the fourth quarter of the financial year to 1.1 per cent, according to the company’s annual report.

The EV business maintained its market leadership position with wholesale volumes of 73,844 units, up 47.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). On a retail sales basis, the company enjoys the number one position in the EV market with a 73.1 per cent Vahan market share.

Tata Motors now has five EV models in its portfolio – Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Xpress T. During the year, the company launched a new EV identity Tata.ev and a new range of dealerships for its EV range.





ALSO READ: Tata Group firms executing over 100 GenAI projects: Chandrasekaran “We have already announced plans for the launches of Curvv, Harrier, Sierra, and Avinya in the coming years, all of which will further bolster our EV portfolio,” Tata Motors said in its annual report. According to market sources, the Curvv EV is expected in the festive season this year. The Harrier EV is also expected in 2024-25, while the Sierra EV and the Avinya EV are expected in the 2025 calendar year.

Avinya will be Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s (TPEM) premium pure electric vehicle series. TPEM will partner with JLR for the development of Avinya on JLR’s Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. JLR and TPEM have entered into an MoU for access to the EMA platform. Tata Motors noted in its FY24 annual report that access to JLR’s EMA platform will help accelerate TPEM’s entry into the high-end EV segment while reducing development cycle time and costs.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said in the company’s annual report that he expects the Indian passenger vehicle industry to moderate towards long-term secular growth rate after three consecutive years of strong growth.

“Trends seen in FY24 are expected to accentuate with rising customer preference for safer, smarter and greener vehicles powered by CNG and batteries. SUVs will continue to dominate the landscape with more options for customers to choose from,” Chandra felt.

In FY24, CNG vehicles and EVs grew 55 per cent and 70 per cent respectively over FY23 at an industry level.

At Tata Motors, the CNG portfolio now contributes to 16 per cent of its total PV sales with more than 91,000 units in FY24, which is 2.2 times over FY23. EVs now contribute 13 per cent of total PV sales, while petrol ICE vehicles still continue to dominate with a 58 per cent share followed by diesel at 13 per cent.

As for FY25, the company said it expects the PV industry demand to moderate as a result of high base effect, easing of pent-up demand, and higher channel inventory at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, as the domestic PV market is expected to cross the 5 million mark in the next few years (from 4.1 million units in FY24), Tata Motors is ‘geared up to tap into this opportunity’, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said in his message to Tata Motors shareholders.

India's vehicle penetration, at about 30 vehicles per 1,000 population, is well below global norms and is expected to continue to increase, he noted.

The company's PV business recorded its highest-ever turnover in FY24 with an annual revenue of Rs 52,353 crore, growing by 9.4 per cent over FY23.

Chandrasekaran, however, cautioned that the global geopolitical scenario continues to be tense with ongoing military conflicts. These have created immense hardships for the affected people and also resulted in supply chain disruptions. “As the year draws to a close, the economic scenario is stabilising with global growth estimated to be around 3 per cent during the next couple of years. The coordinated actions by the central banks have also helped bring down inflation,” he added.

Tata Motors' board has proposed the demerger of the company into two separate listed companies housing the commercial vehicles business and its related investments in one entity and the passenger vehicles businesses including PV, EV, JLR and its related investments in another entity. “This will also help secure the considerable synergies across PV, EV and JLR, particularly in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software. This will lead each company,” Chandrasekaran said.