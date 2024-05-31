Tata Capital aims to grow retail loans by 35% in FY25, says Vivek Chopra

The retail loan portfolio of Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), is expected to register about 35 per cent growth in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), slightly slower than the previous year, owing to the high base effect and some slowdown in the growth of personal loans post the regulatory intervention, said Vivek Chopra, chief operating officer- retail.

The retail loan book of the company accounts for 63 per cent of the overall book, which stood at Rs 1,57,760 crore as of March 31, 2024. The retail loan book witnessed a growth of 38 per cent to Rs 1,00,051 crore in FY24, from Rs 72,758 crore in FY23.

“The base for the retail segment this year is high. Our retail book has almost doubled in the last two years,” Chopra told Business Standard during an interaction.

“Also, the growth in the unsecured personal loan (PL) segment has come down, which is a trend across the industry. Due to these two factors, it (growth in the retail segment) may not be as much as last year. So, we feel it (growth) would be slightly lower at around 33-35 per cent, however, it would still be significantly higher than the industry growth rate and retail would continue to remain a key growth engine for Tata Capital,” Chopra said.

The growth in personal loans started to moderate post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s move to increase the risk weightage on lending to unsecured loan portfolios.

In FY25, growth in business loans and microloans along with the two-wheeler segment is expected to drive the growth of the company's retail book.

Chopra expects business loans and microfinance loans, which are part of unsecured lending, to register 40-45 per cent growth each in the current financial year. Similarly, the two-wheeler segment is expected to register 45 per cent growth. On the other hand, personal loans will register slightly lesser growth at 25-30 per cent as compared to 35 per cent this year.

In FY25, the expansion of branches and focus on unpenetrated geographies are expected to drive the growth in the two-wheeler segment. The company plans to expand to 1,000 branches in FY25 from 723 branches in FY24.

“In the two-wheeler segment, we have been growing significantly. Our strategy has been largely driven by getting into tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 markets. A lot of growth is coming from these markets. Since the base in these markets is small, we see decent growth coming in. The growth in the segment is largely driven by getting into new geographies where we were not present earlier,” said Chopra.

Apart from these segments, Tata Capital plans to enter a new segment every year, and the company recently entered the education loan segment in January 2024 due to the increase in demand for the product from its customers. The product is focused across all three segments – study abroad, study in India, and vocational education.

Recently, Tata Capital Financial Services and Tata Cleantech Capital were merged with Tata Capital. According to the RBI’s rules, Tata Capital is an upper-layer NBFC and is required to list shares by September 2025. Tata Sons owns nearly 95 per cent stake in the company.