Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred highest civilian award of France

Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCLTech

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chairperson of IT services firm HCLTech, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, was on Monday conferred with the "Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour), the highest civilian award of France.

“It is my privilege to receive this honour, and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France. HCLTech has a longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for us. We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and supporting the digital transformation of French businesses through our differentiated portfolio of services,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCLTech, in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients.

The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

The award was conferred on the HCLTech chairperson by H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on behalf of the President of the French Republic, during a special ceremony at the residence of France in Delhi.

Congratulating Nadar on this occasion, Mathou said, “I am delighted to confer the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur on Ms Roshni Nadar Malhotra, whose exceptional leadership qualities have helped her carve her own niche in both the corporate and the philanthropic worlds. Under her forward-thinking mindset focused on emerging technologies such as AI and cybersecurity, HCL has remained at the cutting-edge of the industry and has been recognised as an active promoter of business relations between France and India. The French Republic acknowledges today not only Ms Nadar Malhotra’s professional achievements but also her impact on society and her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries.”

HCLTech, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, has been operating in France since 2009, where it is a digital transformation partner to G2000 French companies across diverse industries including aerospace, manufacturing, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.

Also Read

HCLTech, HCL

IT services firm HCLTech launches its first global delivery centre in Bihar

it sector

Nomura has high hopes from Infosys, Coforge ahead of Q1FY25 results

HCLTech, HCL

HCLTech signs agreement worth $278 million with Germany's apoBank

HCL Tech

HCLTech launches Enterprise AI Foundry to streamline, scale enterprise AI

HCL Tech

HCLTech integrates its GenAI platform AI Force with Google Gemini

Topics : HCLTech HCL HCL Technologies Indian IT firms IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon